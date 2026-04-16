TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today filed its 2025 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available at https://investor.tsmc.com/english/sec-filings . Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to p_sec_service@tsmc.com .
About TSMC
TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry's leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.
TSMC deployed 305 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 12,682 products for 534 customers in 2025 by providing the broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https://www.tsmc.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416992140/en/
TSMC Spokesperson:
Wendell Huang
Senior Vice President and CFO
Media Contacts:
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-5036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: press@tsmc.com
Ulric Kelly
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.712-6541
Mobile: 886-978-111-503
E-Mail: press@tsmc.com