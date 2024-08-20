- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov
‘The new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining’
Mongolian mining industry and government leaders will be part of a powerful international presence at this year’s IMARC event in Sydney, Australia. Dr Battsengel Gotov, Mongolian National Mining Association chair, speaks here with Beacon editor Richard Roberts in what is a pivotal year for the country’s economy and mining sector.
Dr Gotov (pictured right), CEO of Mongolian Mining Corporation since May 2010, received a master’s degree in science and a PhD in organic chemistry from Comenius University in Slovakia. He started working as an assistant professor at the university before entering the brewing industry and then moving into mining.
Richard Roberts: You have been involved in Mongolia’s mining industry for about 20 years. What makes you more optimistic than pessimistic today about the future prospects for the industry?
Battsengel Gotov: Mongolia's mining industry has always been the backbone of our country’s economy, and over the past two decades we witnessed its growth and transformation in remarkable ways. I am very confident that the mining industry will continue to play a vital role in Mongolia’s economy in the foreseeable future. The global demand for critical minerals is increasing sharply in connection with the green transition, which opens to Mongolia a unique opportunity to emerge and establish itself as a key player in the global supply chain. International cooperation and trade will be boosted if Mongolia will be able to unlock its potential by developing copper, rare earth elements, uranium and other mineral deposits.
Moreover, Mongolia’s government is putting a stronger emphasis on geological survey work required to better understand the potential mineral resources prospects in the country. This shall serve as a base for future discoveries and investments in the sector.
Another key reason for my optimism is the gradual but consistent resolution of infrastructure challenges. During the last decade the country has managed to advance step by step multiple infrastructure projects. I believe that such progress will allow easier access for export products from Mongolia to China and other international markets as well. This logistical advantage is crucial for maintaining our competitiveness on the global stage.
Finally, the industry is moving towards more responsible and sustainable mining practices, which is not only reducing environmental impacts but also strengthening relationships with local communities. This shift is also an important factor to attract growing interest from international investors, who became extremely sensitive to ESG metrics as one of key investment criteria as well.
Sure, there will always be challenges, but resilience and adaptability, combined with focus on critical minerals, infrastructure development, and responsible business practices, will be instrumental drivers for the future of the mining industry.
Richard Roberts: I understand you have a chemical science background. You entered the mining industry not too long after you got your PhD. What are the most compelling/positive messages you can convey to Mongolia’s youth about the future of the mining industry in the country, and the future prospects for them?
Battsengel Gotov: My journey from chemical science to the mining industry has shown me how deeply connected these two areas are. They’re not separate worlds at all.
If I were to give a message to Mongolia’s youth it would be that the future of our mining industry hinges on sustainable and innovative practices. However, one of the big challenges I’ve faced is the gap between what our workforce is trained for and what the industry actually needs. This experience has underscored the importance of aligning our workforce preparation with the demands of the industry, rather than producing graduates in fields where there are fewer opportunities.
For young professionals this means there are significant opportunities in areas critical to the future of mining, like environmental management, digitalisation, and compliance with safety and environmental regulations. These fields not only offer great career prospects but also provide the chance to make a real impact on the sustainable development of our country. Moreover, the new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining. This capability enables them to play a significant role in managing investors' activities responsibly and consistently from the very beginning.
The mining industry is evolving, and it needs people with the right skills to drive this change. If Mongolia’s youth can align their education and training with what the industry really needs, they won’t just be entering the workforce, they’ll be leading and innovating within it.
Richard Roberts: Do you expect this year to be the pivotal point in relation to Mongolia’s mining/investment law – the regulatory landscape – or do you see that changing further into the future?
Battsengel Gotov: This year is important for Mongolia’s regulatory landscape, particularly with the recent election of a new parliament. Our primary focus is on ensuring that the regulatory environment remains stable and predictable, which is crucial for attracting and retaining investment. Members of the new coalition government will be attending this year's IMARC to emphasise our commitment to consistency and transparency within the legal framework. While there may be gradual improvements and updates to the laws in the coming years, the key message is that we are committed to maintaining a stable environment that investors can rely on. This approach will support long-term growth and sustainability in Mongolia’s mining sector.
Richard Roberts: I note the association’s recent comments about its priorities for 2024-25, including improving foreign cooperation and attracting foreign/other investors. What steps are you taking on these fronts?
Battsengel Gotov: For 2024-25, we're really focused on boosting Mongolia’s presence in the global mining community and attracting sustainable long-term investments. To step up our foreign cooperation, we’re actively connecting with international mining associations like those in Canada and Chile to share knowledge and learn from each other. We’re also working on setting up more bilateral agreements to make cross-border collaboration and investment easier.
When it comes to attracting foreign investors, our top priority is making our regulatory environment more transparent and stable, because we know that’s key to building investor confidence. We’re also highlighting Mongolia’s rich resource base and the potential for new discoveries at events like IMARC and Mongolian Mining Week. These events will showcase projects looking for new investments and are great opportunities to demonstrate what our industry has to offer.
Participation of our member organizations will be significant, reinforcing the strong interest and involvement of our industry in these initiatives. By strengthening our relationships with global partners and ensuring a favourable investment climate, we’re aiming to bring in the kind of investment that will fuel sustainable growth in our mining sector.
Richard Roberts: What are the core messages you will bring to the IMARC event in Sydney in October and who will they be aimed at?
Battsengel Gotov: At the IMARC event in Sydney our main message will be about the incredible opportunities and partnerships that Mongolia has to offer. Mongolia is set to become a key player in the global mining sector, especially in supplying the critical minerals needed for the world’s transition to green energy. We’ll emphasise that Mongolia isn’t just rich in resources—we’re also deeply committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices.
One of our key focuses right now is advancing geological surveys to better understand and tap into our vast mineral wealth. By investing in these surveys we’re not only identifying new opportunities for discovery but also demonstrating our commitment to providing accurate and reliable data to potential investors and partners.
Additionally, our advantage in solving infrastructure problems step by step and our strategic proximity to China, the world's largest importing country, enable us to supply minerals at a low cost and short distance. This logistical edge is crucial for our competitiveness.
Our message is clear: we’re open for business and eager to connect with investors, mining companies, and technology providers looking to tap into emerging markets. We’re seeking partners who share our vision of long-term sustainable growth. We’ll also highlight the progress we’ve made in building a stable and transparent investment environment, which is essential for creating strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our international partners.
Richard Roberts: The association’s CEO Erdenetuya Ganbold said recently: “One of the major challenges confronting the mining industry in our country is the disparity in stakeholder understanding and the insufficient accessibility and transparency of information about the mining industry. As our association believes that the solution to these problems is responsible mining, we focused on localizing and promoting responsible mining within the industry. To achieve this objective, we have examined the experiences of associations in highly developed mining countries like Australia and Canada. Since 2018, we have developed the Responsible Mining Code and introduced it to approximately 40 organizations within the mining sector.” Firstly, can you please talk about the code … What are its primary aims? What is it based on?
Battsengel Gotov: The Responsible Mining Code was created because we recognised the need for a more consistent and transparent approach to mining in Mongolia. The goal is simple: to ensure that mining operations are socially, environmentally, and economically responsible. We took inspiration from international best practices, especially from countries like Australia and Canada, which have strong frameworks for responsible mining. However, we didn’t just copy and paste. We adapted these practices to fit Mongolia’s unique situation, focusing on aspects like environmental care, engaging with local communities, and ethical business practices.
The code acts as a guide for our members, helping them align with global standards while also addressing local challenges. By promoting responsible mining we’re aiming to build trust with stakeholders, minimise environmental impact, and ensure that the benefits of mining are shared fairly across society.
Richard Roberts: What are some of the tangible/visible outcomes from the introduction of the Responsible Mining Code that you’ve seen so far?
Battsengel Gotov: Since we introduced the Responsible Mining Code we’ve seen real positive changes in the industry. Companies that have adopted the code are noticeably improving their environmental management practices. This includes more rigorous monitoring of their environmental impact, better waste management, and more effective land reclamation efforts. It’s clear they’re taking these responsibilities seriously.
We’ve also seen a significant increase in community engagement. Mining companies are now more proactive in involving local communities in their decision-making processes, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. This has been a game-changer in building stronger relationships with the people directly affected by mining activities.
Another big win is the increased transparency in reporting and operations. This has gone a long way in building trust between mining companies and stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and investors. These outcomes show that the Responsible Mining Code isn’t just a set of guidelines, it’s a catalyst for meaningful change in Mongolia’s mining industry.
Richard Roberts: What next steps might you take with this code, or what additional steps need to be taken (if any) in an evolutionary sense?
Battsengel Gotov: As we continue to promote and refine the Responsible Mining Code, our focus now is on expanding its adoption and weaving it more deeply into the fabric of Mongolia's mining industry. We’re particularly eager to see more companies, especially smaller and emerging ones, embrace the code’s principles.
Looking ahead, we’re excited about the adoption of the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) initiative by our board members, which is set to begin next year. This is a big step forward as TSM provides a solid framework for sustainability, boosting accountability and transparency across the mining sector. The adoption of TSM will be a significant milestone, raising the bar for responsible mining practices in Mongolia.
We’re also exploring ways to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms associated with the code to ensure it’s applied consistently and rigorously across the industry. As we move forward we’re considering how the code can evolve to tackle new challenges, such as integrating renewable energy into mining operations and managing critical minerals. As the industry changes, so too must our approach to responsible mining, ensuring it stays relevant and continues to promote sustainable development effectively.
Richard Roberts: Mining Week 2024 in October will be the third time this event has been held. How has it evolved in that time (reflecting change in the industry)?
Battsengel Gotov: Mining Week has really grown since it first started, evolving alongside Mongolia's mining industry. What began as a straightforward event to showcase the country's mining potential and attract investment has expanded into something much bigger. Now, it’s not just about bringing in investors, it's about sustainability, innovation, and collaboration.
One of the most exciting changes this year is the addition of the MinePro event. This new segment dives deeper into the latest technologies and provides specialised industry training, making the whole week even more valuable. With this expansion, we're seeing more international participation and a wider range of topics, from digitalisation to responsible mining practices.
What’s even more impressive is that this year, the International Mining Associations' Roundtable Meeting and the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meeting will be hosted during Mining Week. We’ve also extended invitations to corporate investors, capital market analysts, financial market experts, international exchanges, and metal exchanges, all with the support of embassies in Mongolia and Mongolian embassies around the globe.
Mining Week has truly become the go-to platform for discussing the industry's biggest challenges, such as navigating regulatory changes, addressing environmental concerns and meeting the demand for skilled labour. By keeping up with the industry's evolving needs, Mining Week, now enhanced with MinePro, has solidified its role as a key forum for dialogue, learning, and partnership, helping to shape the future of mining in Mongolia. And just a heads up—the event is happening from October 2-5, 2024.
Richard Roberts: Why is IMARC an important platform for Mongolia’s mining industry/the association?
Battsengel Gotov: IMARC is such a vital platform for Mongolia’s mining industry because it gives us incredible access to a global audience of industry leaders, investors, and innovators. For our association, being part of IMARC is a fantastic opportunity to put Mongolia's mining potential in the spotlight, attracting interest and investment from international markets. Plus, it’s a chance for us to tap into global trends and technologies, which are crucial for keeping our industry competitive and future-ready.
What’s great about IMARC is that it also opens doors for networking and collaboration with other mining nations. We get to learn from their experiences and apply the best practices that fit our context. The event is also a perfect stage to showcase our commitment to responsible mining and sustainable development, which are top priorities for Mongolia as we strive to balance economic growth with environmental care.
By participating in IMARC, we can strengthen our international partnerships, highlight our ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate, and ensure Mongolia remains a key player in the global mining sector. Additionally, this year, members of the new coalition government will be present at IMARC to discuss how we can work consistently within the legal framework and further attract investment. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent regulatory environment that fosters long-term growth
Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders
‘We’re seeing organisations share more in order to learn and grow’
Wendy Hodgetts, safety manager at the Rosebery zinc-copper mine in western Tasmania, gave a warts-and-all deep dive on the historic mine’s introduction of a state-of-the-art operator alertness system (OAS). Senior Gold Fields operations leader, Michael Place, provided equally eye-opening insights into the gold major’s digital and automation journey in Australia.
Hexagon’s Mining division Asia Pacific vice president Ben Rogers says the openness of the industry’s leaders today – on display at the technology company’s recent regional mining forum in Perth, Western Australia – is worth savouring.
“The willingness of our customers to talk openly and to share information and provide feedback in these forums, exactly as you saw in Perth, and as we saw later in Almaty [Kazakhstan], is not something I’ve been used to in my career,” says Rogers, who spent more than a decade in senior technology management roles at Rio Tinto.
“Where mining houses wouldn’t previously want to talk about this technology, be it productivity or safety, we’re seeing organisations share more and more in order to learn and grow. It is a lot more accepted now.
“I think the other takeaway for me from these forums is that the technology vendors – and I joined Hexagon because it has technology that spans the whole mining and metals value chain – are less about product focus and more about delivering a value proposition. How can technology be applied to drive business value?”
Mining’s need to accelerate learning and solve material problems – many with the aid of software, automation and possibly artificial intelligence – is no doubt a key factor in the industry’s surging connectivity.
Dave Goddard, acting president of Hexagon’s Mining division, sees generally higher levels of technological literacy as another factor. “There’s familiarity with the various technologies that perhaps wasn’t there in the past,” he says.
“There’s a lot of mobility in the mining industry. People are moving around from company to company and getting experience with different solutions and there is probably more general agreement on the value of the solutions.
“I think that migrates more readily into an open forum.”
Rogers and US-based Goddard, who will share their experiences and insights at IMARC in Sydney in October, have had different vantage points but have both watched the mining technology landscape change significantly in the past decade.
Major international mining equipment manufacturers have been big buyers of niche mining tech firms. Hexagon and Canada’s Constellation Software have built large mining tech stacks. The likes of Australia’s Imdex and Orica have also been prominent players in the M&A arena.
There is a race among the leading mining tech players to integrate products and position themselves for a long-term uptick in digital and automation technology adoption.
“The vision we have is a relentless focus on value for the customer,” Goddard says.
“How can we help our customers operate in the most productive and most safe manner?
“Fundamentally, mining hasn't changed. It’s making the big rock smaller.
“You have larger machines so that you can lower your labour cost per tonne and you can increase your throughput in order to meet the commodity demands of a growing world. But fundamentally, the process hasn't changed.
“The cost drivers have evolved with the advent of technology.
“You have to be more efficient. The way you do that is by adding technology to eliminate the waste – both the wasted movement and the wasted process – and do so in a manner that provides a safe environment.
“One of the advantages of being a technology company and not an iron manufacturer is that we’re a lot more agile. We’re able to provide solutions that have value to the customer in a shorter period of time.”
Rogers said: “That agility extends to Hexagon AB, the broader parent company. Hexagon is a technology company in multiple sectors and industries, with the ability to bring to bear other technologies that may sit in other industries in an agile format, to mining.
“I think that gives us a tremendous advantage as we work to deliver value across mining and metals supply chains.”
Dave Goddard
Chief Product Officer
Hexagon
Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection
‘It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform’
“We’re a blue chip investment,” says CoRE Learning Foundation co-founder and lead, Suzy Urbaniak, a geologist and former school teacher whose belief in the power of primary and secondary school students to change the future of the mining industry is inspired and inspiring.
“The resource in the Centre of Resource Excellence isn’t just the Earth, it’s the human energy: the students,” she says.
“They’re our future leaders.”
The 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize winner and feature host and presenter in this year’s expanded IMARC NextGen program has been vigorously promoting the value of contemporary Earth science education for the past 20 years and channelling her knowledge and distinct talents through the acclaimed CoRE foundation for the past seven.
Urbaniak said at last year’s World Mining Congress in Brisbane the Australian mining industry, with its rich resource endowment, was expected to play a key role in the 21st century global energy transition. “But the natural gift of resources can’t be realised without a robust STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] talent pipeline,” she said. “It is critical that … more primary and secondary students become familiar with the role that the resources sector plays and the diversity of careers on offer.”
Connection and engagement with Gen Alphas needed a “significant shift” in curriculum development and CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science approach met part of that need while also being aligned with digitised future resource-sector work environments.
More than 110 national and international students field trips for more than 4000 primary and secondary school students have been another primary component of CoRE’s immersive teaching and learning approach, which today extends to over 20 schools. About 70 schools around Australia use the foundation’s game modules.
CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science Initiative and Urbaniak’s collaborative classroom and field science teaching style will both take centre stage at IMARC.
“It's a good platform to celebrate our achievements and to give companies and people an opportunity to understand what we’re doing,” she said.
“We have a booth on the floor and we're going to have nearly 400 students go through and play our games on the floor.
“On the middle day we will have 160 or 170 students from nine schools involved in the Resources Engagement Day, with half the kids spending time on the expo floor and playing our games, and half hearing about career opportunities from industry people in a roundtable area: a career speed-dating type thing.
“This is an international conference with over 120 companies and 9000 delegates. The current federal minister for science, innovation and technology, Ed Husic, will accompany the students into the Gamifying Booth in the afternoon.
“This is amazing exposure for CoRE.
“It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform.
“We’ve had international interest in our program. I do see CoRE growing and evolving; I see us changing our business model. We are dependent on donations and sponsorships. We've got a number of industry companies that support us wholeheartedly and that has been fantastic.
“CoRE has been successful in creating a channel of students that otherwise wouldn’t have been exposed to the industry or even know anything about the industry, and then delivering an integrated learning model that is about future-proofing the workforce.”
One thing that doesn’t faze Urbaniak is the prospect of trying to engage with a new cohort of students, and educators, in Sydney.
“That’s the blessing of being an educator, because for so many years you had to, every hour, you had a bunch of 30 new students come in that were different, had different moods on, and you had to learn to adjust and wing it and facilitate the relationship,” she says.
“Where does it start? My name is Suzy, I love rocks and I climb volcanos in my spare time. I love the Earth.
“Nothing happens without a relationship. You need to have trust and to remember that anything that comes out of your mouth, even if it’s one statement, it is something that can be absorbed and maybe reflected on later.
“I’ve got to engage them and demonstrate by the end of the session that, yes, I'm a scientist; yes, I was a miner; yes, I promote the industry; and yes, we need the industry to sustain our lives. We do need to do what we do in a way that is sustainable and has governance over it: environmental governance and social governance.”
Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.
Mr Healy was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 29 November 2023, having previously held the role of General Manager – Exploration since November 2022.
Mr. Healy’s appointment as CEO reflects his successful oversight and management of the Company’s key projects in North America and Australia, particularly over the past year. With the full support of the board and joint company secretaries, it is considered that Mr. Healy can lead the Company into the next important phase of its development.
Mr Healy’s credentials were provided in the Company’s ASX announcement concerning his appointment as an Executive Director, which also sets out his remuneration, on 29 November 20231. There is no change to Mr. Healy’s remuneration due to his appointment as CEO.
Commenting on the appointment, Astute’s Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said: “We are delighted to announce Matt’s appointment as CEO”.
“Matt’s track record in identifying the Red Mountain lithium discovery with minimal capital outlay reflects his ability to create real value for shareholders. His strong leadership and well-controlled temperament will be invaluable as we work to further enhance our asset portfolio".
“I would like to congratulate Matt on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to progress Astute to the next level.”
Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 has produced further cash with gold selling from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,697 per ounce.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Second campaign of 2024 produces further cash for Joint Venture.
- Three parcels of gold sold at average of $3,697 per ounce.
- Total gross cash generated to date in this campaign is $10.8 Million.
- Second campaign on target to process 150,000 tonnes.
- On schedule to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024.
- First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric within a month.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Total gross gold sales for 2024 have now been received by the Joint Venture at just shy of $3,700 an ounce. It’s a very satisfying result and reflects the surging gold price.
“Over the coming month, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate around
$25.0 Million in gross gold sales as 150,000 tonnes gets processed at the mill. Everything is right on target.
“Auric will bank cash within the month - $3.0 Million in total, being an initial $2.0 Million surplus cash distribution from the Joint Venture plus the repayment of $1.0 Million working capital contribution.
“We are now at the midpoint of mining Jeffreys Find. It will perform much better than originally anticipated.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel is the largest campaign for the year from Jeffreys Find. This leaves a further additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.
“On current projections, we will extract in excess of 20,000 ounces of gold this year. This would be a phenomenal result for Auric,” said Mr English.
Photo: Auric Managing Director Mark English, Company Secretary & Finance Manager Catherine Yeo and Technical Director John Utley with a gold doré bar. Greenfields Mill on 6 August 2024.
The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 14 August 2024 nearly 129,000 tonnes have been delivered to the Mill.
Ontario’s Mining Act Facing Constitutional Challenge from 6 First Nations
Six First Nations in Northern Ontario initiated a court challenge against the province's mining act last week, claiming that it infringes on their treaty and constitutional rights.
The challenge comes at a time when investors are keenly watching the province's mineral-rich areas, particularly in light of Ontario’s push for critical minerals essential to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
The First Nations involved in the challenge are the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, the Aroland First Nation, the Attawapiskat First Nation, the Fort Albany First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.
They assert that the Ontario Mining Act violates their treaty rights under Section 35 of Canada's constitution, as well as their charter rights to equality. The core of their argument is that the act allows mineral claims to be staked and exploration activities to commence on their traditional territories without proper consultation or consent.
“The Ontario Mining Act is a piece of racist legislation that bulldozes over First Nations lands and rights,” CBC quotes Chief June Black of the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation as saying in a Monday (August 12) press conference. “It says to the world that the land in Ontario is free for the taking and drilling and blowing up. These are not your lands to give away, Ontario.”
The Ontario Mining Act is a regulatory framework that governs mineral exploration and development in the province.
At its core, the act operates on a "free-entry" system that permits prospectors to stake mineral claims on Crown land — land owned by the government — without prior consultation with Indigenous communities.
While the system has been in place for over a century, the act has faced growing criticism, particularly from Indigenous groups, which believe it undermines their rights and disregards environmental concerns.
The act has been amended multiple times, most recently in 2023 with the Building More Mines Act, which was geared at streamlining the permitting process. However, these amendments have not quelled concerns among First Nations, who have said their lands and waters are being compromised without their consent.
Kate Kempton, who is senior counsel at Woodward and Company Lawyers and is representing the nations, criticized Ontario’s efforts to engage with First Nations at the same press conference, describing it as a "paper chase."
"The Crown governments … pretend that they're engaging with First Nations, but they do nothing effectively but send out form letters. It's an appalling, insulting, discriminatory regime," she commented.
The legal action seeks to have certain provisions of the Ontario Mining Act declared unconstitutional, and demands that the province consult with First Nations before any mining claims are registered on their lands.
The outcome of this case could set a precedent, not just in Ontario, but across Canada, where similar free-entry systems are in place. As mentioned, the timing of this legal challenge is worth noting, as it coincides with the Ontario government’s broader efforts to position the province as a leader in the global EV supply chain.
In April, automobile giant Honda (NYSE:HMC) announced plans to invest C$15 billion in Ontario to establish a comprehensive EV value chain. The plan includes the construction of an EV assembly plant capable of producing 240,000 vehicles per year, as well as a battery manufacturing facility with a capacity of 36 gigawatt hours annually.
A cathode active material and precursor processing plant is also planned, as is a separator plant.
The investment takes advantage of Canada's growing importance in the global EV market, particularly in light of its rich natural resources, including lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite and other essential materials for EV components.
Disruptions to mining could have ramifications for investors, particularly those focused on these materials.
While the Ontario government has been relatively tight-lipped about the lawsuit, Mines Minister George Pirie, together with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is hoping for a favorable settlement with the First Nations.
"If we don't collaborate and co-operate with each other at all three different levels of government and organizations, nothing gets built. But when we do collaborate and co-operate, there's no one that can stop us around the world," Ford said.
Fertoz Increases Focus on Large Rock Phosphate Deposits in Canada
Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its development plans for rock phosphate projects in Canada as it assesses suitability for both the Canadian agricultural market applications (including a high value liquid fertilizer) and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.
Highlights
- Fertoz holds some of the largest sedimentary, high-grade (+20% P2O5), low impurity rock phosphate assets in Canada, with its Wapiti and Fernie projects located near the Western Prairies of BC and Alberta, a major agricultural region
- Successful bulk mining permitting has occurred in both regions and Fertoz continues to advance applications for two further bulk samples (10,000 tonnes each) and an industrial minerals permit (up to 250,000 tonnes)
- Canada’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry added phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, designating it as a critical mineral for the first time
- Designation is based on its importance to production of fertilizer (phosphorus), necessary for food security, and its growing use in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery production, creating a strategic opportunity in North America’s electric vehicle (EV) and battery storage value chain
- Fertoz is reviewing its works program for its Wapiti Project for 2024-25, which contains a combined Inferred and Indicated resource of 1.54Mt at 21.6% P2O5 (at a 7% cut off) 1,2 calculated to a depth of 30m along a strike length of 12.5km.
- Majority of Wapiti’s ~40km strike length is yet to be tested
- Interest received for rock phosphate located at Peace River from manufacturers requiring high-grade rock sourced from Wapiti, BC due to its proximity to the isolated region.
- Fertoz is preparing to test Wapiti rock phosphate core samples from previous drill campaigns for suitability as inclusion into a LFP cathode material for EV batteries and LFP storage batteries.
Fertoz holds some of the largest sedimentary, high-grade low impurity rock phosphate assets in Canada. Its Wapiti Project containing an Inferred and Indicated mineral resource of 1.54Mt at 21.6% P2O5 at 7% cut off1. Fertoz’s Wapiti and Fernie projects are located near Canada’s Western Prairies, a major agricultural region.
Fertoz will focus on expanding the existing resource both at depth and along strike within the current identified strike length area (Figure 1). Further tenements to the southeast of the current Wapiti resource remain untested.
With the Canadian Government having added phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List3, Fertoz is reassessing its projects as potential sources of phosphorus for fertilizer, needed for food security, but also for use in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery production, which is a growing market.
While it awaits approvals for two 10,000-tonne bulk sample permits and a 150,000t industrial minerals permit, with at least one of these expected to be granted in the current September 2024 quarter, it has begun to prepare core samples produced by previous drilling at Wapiti to determine its suitability for the LFP market as well as a high value liquid phosphate fertilizer.
Fertoz Managing Director and CEO Daniel Gleeson said: “We are in the advantageous position of holding some of Canada’s largest and most advanced sedimentary rock phosphate deposits with resources at a grade that is suitable for organic and regenerative agricultural use and we have demand from customers for this that is growing as we await approval of our permit applications.
However, in parallel with the Canadian Government’s recent decision to add phosphate to its Critical Minerals List, we are also experiencing a high level of inbound enquiries regarding our Wapiti rock phosphate deposit and will commence testing this for its suitability in LFP battery manufacturing – for EV and storage batteries.
With the injection of US$3.5B announced in November 2023 by the U.S. Department of Energy to Strengthen Domestic Battery Manufacturing, the path forward is clear in North America, in particular, securing a supply chain within North America. McKinsey & Company4 projected that the entire lithium-ion battery chain, from mining through recycling, could grow by more than 30 percent annually from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of more than $400 billon and a market size of 4.7 TWh, up from 700GWh in 2022. A significant portion of this is moving towards the inclusion of phosphate within these batteries to provide a much more cost effective, longer life cycle product that is thermally stable, avoiding the current issue of fires often arising in standard lithium-ion batteries.
In addition to this, the production of battery-grade phosphate creates a secondary product that is utilized in the manufacturing of synthetic phosphate fertilizer’s such as MAP and DAP. Currently, the vast majority of Canada’s fertilizer requirements for synthetic phosphate fertilizer production is imported, predominately from the USA, but we see potential in developing our high-grade phosphate deposits to help meet this demand, particularly as shortage concerns continue to grow across North America.
While we have a large, high-grade resource defined at Wapiti, less than a third, or 12.5km, of the estimated 40km strike length of the deposit has been tested to date, providing an opportunity for Fertoz to further grow our phosphate resources, and we are currently determining the way forward to do this. This will include strike extension drilling and potential further depth extension drilling of current resource5.”
In May 2015, Fertoz upgraded the existing JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate at Wapiti, BC with 52% of the previously classified Inferred resource moving into the Indicated category. The resource is shallow, having only been tested to a depth of 30m.
