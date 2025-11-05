TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the " Events and Presentations " section of the Company's website at ir.tscan.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed multiple TCR-T therapy candidates for solid tumors and is currently developing methods for in vivo engineering using these candidates. The Company is also applying their TargetScan platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Contacts

Troy Neubecker
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
Investor Relations
857-399-9517
tneubecker@tscan.com

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
TScan@argotpartners.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

