TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is in early stages of developing methods for in vivo engineering to treat solid tumors. The Company is also applying its target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

Investor and Media Contact

Caileigh Dougherty
857-399-9890
ir@tscan.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TScan Therapeutics Inc.TCRXnasdaq:tcrx
TCRX
The Conversation (0)

TScan Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Related News

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru