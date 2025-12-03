TScan Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Clinical Updates from the ALLOHA Phase 1 Trial and Future Market Opportunities

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss updated data from the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 trial being presented at the 67 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition and the future market opportunity for its heme program. The virtual event will take place on Monday, December 8, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will provide an in-depth review of the poster presented at the ASH Annual Meeting, including two-year relapse data on initial patients from TScan's ongoing ALLOHA Phase 1 trial evaluating TSC-101 in patients with heme malignancies undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). The Company will discuss its improved commercial-ready manufacturing process that has recently been implemented in the ALLOHA Phase 1 trial and will be used in the upcoming pivotal trial scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2026. The Company will also review the unmet medical need and potential market opportunity for TSC-101 and follow-on product candidates.

Featured speakers include:

  • Ran Reshef, M.D., M.Sc., Director of Translational Research, Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program, Director of the Cell Therapy Program, Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, TScan Therapeutics
  • Stephen Camiolo, Senior Vice President, Market Access, TScan Therapeutics

Registration for the live event can be found here . A replay will be made available on the " Events and Presentations " section of the Company's website at ir.tscan.com .

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed multiple TCR-T therapy candidates for solid tumors and is currently developing methods for in vivo engineering using these candidates. The Company is also applying their TargetScan platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

