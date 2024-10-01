Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve Partners with Black Buddha Cannabis to Launch Premium Products in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announces a partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis a purpose-driven and women-owned medical marijuana brand. The collaboration will introduce Black Buddha Cannabis products to Trulieve dispensaries in Arizona and Pennsylvania starting in October 2024 .

Products from Black Buddha's

Black Buddha Cannabis, founded by Roz McCarthy , CEO of Soaring High Industries and Minorities for Medical Marijuana, brings a unique approach to the medical marijuana industry with a focus on wellness and healing. McCarthy, a 30+ year healthcare industry veteran and a 2018 honoree in High Times' 100 Most Influential People, launched Black Buddha Cannabis after a traumatic brain injury that transformed her life and inspired her to explore the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana.

Products from Black Buddha's "BLYSS" and "DREAM" lines of premium medical marijuana flower will be available in Trulieve stores throughout Arizona and Pennsylvania starting Friday, October 4 . Black Buddha products are curated for a blissful experience by focusing on terpene profiles and enhanced therapeutic effects that cater to a balanced lifestyle.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Black Buddha Cannabis to the vibrant markets of Arizona and Pennsylvania ," says Black Buddha Cannabis Chief Executive Officer Roz McCarthy . "Our brand is deeply rooted in wellness, and our mission is to help people feel better, whether they are part of the adult-use or medical marijuana community. We believe everyone deserves access to products that enhance their well-being, and we're thrilled to offer our carefully curated flower lines to these new markets."

Trulieve's partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis marks a significant milestone in expanding the Company's product offerings and supporting brands that align with Trulieve's commitment to wellness, innovation, and quality. This collaboration is expected to resonate with customers who seek premium medical marijuana crafted with intention and care.

"We are excited to welcome Black Buddha Cannabis to our product lineup," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Roz's inspiring story and her brand's dedication to healing through medical marijuana align perfectly with Trulieve's mission to provide high-quality, purpose-driven products to our customers."

Arizona and Pennsylvania will serve as the target markets for the initial launch of the partnership, a collaboration that underscores Trulieve's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

For more information on Black Buddha Cannabis, please visit BlackBuddha.co . Visit Trulieve.com to find store locations, sign up for updates and shop for products online.

About Black Buddha Cannabis
Black Buddha Cannabis establishes a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and social equity-driven brand. Black Buddha Cannabis' premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. Currently available in Ohio , Nevada and Massachusetts , Black Buddha Cannabis expects to have products available in New Jersey in January 2025 . To learn more about Black Buddha Cannabis please visit http://blackbuddha.co .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to medical marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-partners-with-black-buddha-cannabis-to-launch-premium-products-in-arizona-and-pennsylvania-302263424.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/01/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×