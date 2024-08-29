Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Gold Award for Excellence

Trulieve's TruU-GROW employee training program awarded for Best Competencies and Skill Development

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received a Gold award of excellence in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are proud to see our TruU-GROW program continue to be recognized for its excellence in learning and development," said Trulieve's Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum . "This award is a testament to Trulieve's commitment to quality by empowering our teams to cultivate their highest potential through training and education."

The TruU-GROW program received a Gold award for Best Competencies and Skill Development, a new category in 2024, after earning six Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in 2023.

Designed and developed by Trulieve's production operations support team in collaboration with cannabis cultivation experts, the TruU-GROW training program introduces new hires to Trulieve's proprietary cultivation processes through web-based training modules, instructional videos, detailed training textbooks and workbooks, and one-on-one peer instruction from experienced team members.

Brandon Hall Group is a globally recognized leader providing research, data, and insights in human capital management. The HCM Excellence Awards program honors organizations for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative use of HCM strategy to achieve amazing business results.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter/X: @Trulieve

About Brandon Hall Group™
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management ( HCM ) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-employee-training-program-earns-gold-award-for-excellence-302234402.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/29/c5437.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes and Ice Water Hash Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is expanding its portfolio for its Lord Jones ® brand with new innovations to bolster its lineup of premium cannabis products in the Canadian market. The additions include new cultivars for the Lord Jones ® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes, which are now available across Canada.

Since the brand's launch in Canada in November 2023, Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls have become the best-selling hash-infused pre-rolls in the country 1 . Curated with flower and terpene-rich ice water hash and fitted with a branded ceramic tip designed to cool the smoke, these 1g pre-rolls provide an elevated experience. The brand's live resin vapes are designed to deliver a premium and highly potent vape experience at 70%+ THC in each all-in-one device and 510-cartridge. As of July 2024, the Lord Jones ® brand has become the third best-selling live resin vape brand in Canada 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Partnership with Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball

Trulieve is the first cannabis operator to partner with either professional pickleball organization

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announces a partnership with the Carvana PPA Tour ("PPA Tour") and MLP by Margaritaville ("MLP") to sponsor premier pickleball events in Arizona Florida and Georgia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Orlando, Florida

New Orange County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, August 30 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, August 24 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida

New Pasco County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, August 16 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces August 2024 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in August.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, August 14, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-august-2024-event-participation-302220328.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/13/c0487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf

10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada in 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, the cannabis sector encountered a familiar set of challenges that have persisted for the past two years, with a lack of reform in both the US and Canada proving to be a significant roadblock to growth in the market.

There was some movement in the US as the Biden administration continued making progress on its goal of rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which would provide some support to the American sector. The official recommendation was put forward in late April, and the comment period ended in late July.

Companies in the sector continue to move forward and develop their offerings, and with potential catalysts ahead some investors are interested in getting involved. Looking at the key players is often a good place to get started.

Keep reading...Show less

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

