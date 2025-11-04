TRU Simulation + Training Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Bell Textron Inc. , today announced the SUBARU Bell 412EPX Flight Training Device (FTD) has received Level 5 qualification from the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), marking a significant milestone in advancing rotorcraft training capabilities in Japan. Developed in collaboration with Bell, the FTD supports SUBARU's mission in civil aviation by enabling pilots to train for a wide range of operations—from routine transport to complex search and rescue (SAR) missions.
TRU Simulation receives Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau qualification for the SUBARU Bell 412EPX Flight Training Device, delivering next-level realism to rotorcraft training operators in Japan
"SUBARU pilots flying some of Japan's most critical missions now have access to immersive, high-fidelity training that builds confidence and readiness for any scenario," said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. "This qualification underscores our commitment to supporting training operations with solutions that meet the highest global standards."
This marks the second TRU-built FTD delivered to SUBARU, reflecting continued efforts to equip their training programs with advanced simulation tools. Designed to replicate real-world flight conditions and emergency scenarios, its immersive capabilities help ensure crews are technically proficient and adaptable in high-stakes environments. The aerodynamics model, engine, controls and sound models of the SUBARU Bell 412EPX FTD are designed to achieve the highest possible fidelity, ensuring pilots have a realistic training experience.
The device is capable of simulating flight, ground starting and run-up procedures, ground emergencies and in-flight emergencies. Pilots can train in both visual flight rules (VFR) and instrument flight rules (IFR) environments on the device. Additionally, the custom visual system database of the FTD enhances the training experience by providing full immersion and the capability for search and rescue (SAR) training.
