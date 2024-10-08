Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Troy Minerals Initiates Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) i s pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive field reconnaissance, mapping, and geochemical sampling program at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia.

Highlights:

  • Field program to include detailed geological mapping and systematic geochemical sampling.

  • Work aims to further define high-grade silica zones identified in historical exploration.

  • Results will guide future drilling and resource delineation efforts.

The field program is designed to build upon historical exploration data and further refine the Company's understanding of the high-grade silica mineralization at the Table Mountain Project. The work will focus on areas of known silica occurrences and explore additional targets.

"We are excited to begin this important phase of work at Table Mountain," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Troy Minerals. "This field program represents a crucial step in advancing our understanding of the project's potential and will provide valuable data to guide our future exploration efforts."

The Table Mountain Silica Project, located approximately 4 kilometers east of Golden, BC, covers an area of 1,698 hectares. Historical exploration has indicated the presence of high-purity silica, with grab samples grading up to 99.74% SiO 2 . (1)(2) *

Field work is expected to continue for approximately 5 weeks, with initial results anticipated following the completion of the program. The Company will provide updates as significant findings emerge from the program.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

Sources

  1. (1) https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/37402.pdf/

  2. (2) Troy News Release dated June 10, 2024: "Troy Minerals Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire CBGB Ventures Corp."

* Cautionary Note

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

TROY:CC
Troy Minerals Completes Infill Soil Sampling at Lac Jacques

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 soil geochemical survey on the Lac Jacques rare earth element (REE) property. The 100% owned Lac Jacques property is located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and approximately 40km northeast of the town of St. Anne du Lac (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes Acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

September 3, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated June 10, 2024 and July 3, 2024, it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CBGB Ventures Corp. (" CBGB ") in consideration for 3,244,151 Troy common shares and 9,732,454 special warrants of the Company. All shares, including shares issuable on conversion of special warrants, are subject to voluntary hold and escrow provisions with an initial 25% release at six months from the closing date, and the remaining 75% released upon achieving certain milestones including commercial production.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Unveils Sports Insights 2.0

Enhanced content and added features strengthen a key NorthStar Bets differentiator

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced the launch across all NorthStar Bets online and mobile betting platforms of "Sports Insights 2.0," a robust set of enhancements and new features added to its industry-leading content vertical.

Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that supports NorthStar's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of iGaming and media. A key pillar of Sports Insights' content offering is analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies, predictions and tips, with original articles produced daily by the Company's in-house team of sports writers. As announced this past February, NorthStar embarked on a significant enhancement of Sports Insights with upgrades and new features rolled out throughout 2024.

"Sports Insights 2.0 has been a major focus for our team this year and we are thrilled to share these new features with our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Players have told us they place a high value on the ability to access quality, in-depth stats and information seamlessly within our betting environment. This differentiates us from competing platforms that continue to require players to use multiple apps to access the same information. The added content should keep our players engaged and help them make informed betting decisions."

Highlights of new features and tools introduced for Sports Insights 2.0 include:

  • A redesigned home page offering an improved user experience, a three-story rotating carousel showcasing the most important content, articles grouped by topic (MLB, NFL, casino, etc.) and a "Live Now" strip promoting live betting markets and other promotional priorities.

  • More casino content, including tips, strategies, game reviews and casino lifestyle articles.

  • A comprehensive suite of team and player statistics for major league sports including football, baseball, hockey, and basketball.

  • Enhanced coverage of popular betting sports such as soccer, NCAA football and CFL.

  • Injury and player news feeds for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL from industry leader RotoWire.

Sports Insights has proven to be a valuable driver of player engagement and betting activity, with many players reading articles and consuming stats and injury news prior to placing their bets. Frequent Sports Insights visitors, in comparison to non-readers, generate 118% higher average deposits, 58% higher average casino turnover, and 110% higher average sports turnover.1

Sports Insights content is regularly distributed across social media (@NorthStarBet) and through third-party media partners, and serves as an important acquisition and retention tool for NorthStar Bets. To view Sports Insights content, please visit www.northstarbets.ca/sportsbook/news.

Following the completion of this milestone, the Company will continue to make incremental enhancements to Sports Insights based on ongoing user feedback and an evolving product roadmap.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/225943_a41f82ce246539db_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/225943_a41f82ce246539db_001full.jpg

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expected benefits of the introduction of product innovations, and player engagement levels. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today confirmed ongoing execution of its business strategy and responded to recent trading activity.

Business Strategy Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Toronto, Ontario // ACCESSWIRE // September 30, 2024 - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp ("FMAC") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce the successful closing of their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"). The combined company will continue to conduct the business operated by FWTC.

Summary of the Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release relating to the business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes at the opening on September 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 34988A201 and the new ISIN will be CA34988A2011

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second closing of its previously announced private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 599,706 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $50,975. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $1,253.75.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Launch Production of Thermoelectric Generator for Automobiles

Device expected to replace alternators and increase efficiency for combustion engines while also helping electric vehicles generate more power.


Keep reading...Show less

Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Eastern Metals: Exploring for Strategic Metals Vital to Energy Security in Australia

Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

