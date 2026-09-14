Troilus Mining Corp. Added to VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Troilus Mining Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company") (TSX: TLG,OTC:CHXMF; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ"), effective at market close on September 18, 2026, as part of the fund's quarterly rebalancing.
The GDXJ is a widely followed exchange-traded fund providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of small- and mid-cap companies across the global gold and silver mining sectors. Inclusion is expected to broaden Troilus' exposure to institutional, passive and retail investors, while enhancing the Company's market visibility and trading liquidity within the global mining investment community.
Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "Inclusion in the GDXJ is an important milestone for Troilus and comes at a pivotal point in the advancement of the Project. Over the past year, we have completed Basic Engineering, advanced Detailed Engineering, permitting, procurement and project financing, and most recently released an updated Technical Report that further strengthens the technical and economic foundation of the Project. As we continue moving toward a construction decision, inclusion in the GDXJ introduces Troilus to a broader global investor audience and reflects the Company's increasing scale and maturity. We believe this is another meaningful step in positioning Troilus among the leading large-scale gold-copper development companies in North America."
Qualified Persons
The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Denis Rivard, P.Eng., EVP Projects, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rivard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.
About Troilus Mining Corp.
Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. The Technical Report outlines a large-scale, approximately 26-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.
For more information:
Caroline Arsenault
VP Corporate Communications
+1 (647) 276-0050
info@troilusmining.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of the Company's inclusion in the GDXJ, including potential effects on investor awareness, market visibility, trading liquidity and the Company's investor base; the continued advancement and de-risking of the Troilus Project; the advancement of Detailed Engineering, permitting, procurement and project financing; the timing of a potential construction decision; and the future development of the Troilus Project, and the potential for the Troilus Project to become a significant gold-copper producer in North America.
Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Troilus will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource and reserve estimates; the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility studies and other mining and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in gold prices and other metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing mining projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, its technical reports and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.