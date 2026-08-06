Tripledot Expands Its Hybrid-casual Publishing With the Acquisition of Supersonic From Unity

Tripledot Studios, one of the world's largest mobile gaming companies, today announces it has acquired Supersonic publishing business from Unity for a cash consideration of $40 million (subject to certain post-closing adjustments). Supersonic is one of the leading mobile game publishers in the hybrid-casual space, partnering with independent studios worldwide to bring their games to a global audience.

Following the acquisition of gaming studios from AppLovin in 2025, Tripledot continues building its leading publishing platform in mobile gaming, and the Supersonic acquisition is a further step along this way. The acquisition has several strategic advantages.

  • Broader exposure to the fast-growing hybrid-casual gaming. Hybrid-casual games have been one of the fastest-growing segments of the mobile gaming industry. Supersonic gives Tripledot an immediate step-up in scale and complements its successful game publishing business and portfolio that Tripledot owns and operates via Lion Studios.
  • Better positioning in the age of AI in gaming. AI has made games faster and cheaper to build, but no easier to launch. By acquiring Supersonic and operating it alongside Lion Studios, Tripledot gains a scaled publishing operation with user acquisition expertise, capital and data science at the point in the value chain where the constraint now sits. It also allows Tripledot to capture and scale more successful games.
  • Product, engineering and R&D strength. Supersonic acquisition brings in an experienced product team and engineering/R&D resources, with advanced SDKs and user acquisition automation technology that fit well with Tripledot's strategy and can be leveraged across the broader group.
  • Access to talent in Israel. The deal will expand the reach of Tripledot to Israel for the first time, and Supersonic will act as a beachhead for Tripledot, giving it access to the talent in the Israeli mobile games industry.

Lior Shiff, the CEO and co-founder of Tripledot Studios, said: " The best games do not always come from the biggest companies. As AI lowers the barriers to developing a high-quality game, the constraint for a small studio is no longer building a game, but bringing it to market and scaling it to millions of players. That is the problem a publisher exists to solve, and Supersonic has been solving it for years. Together with Lion Studios, we can now partner with more studios, in more markets, with better technology behind it. We are delighted to welcome the Supersonic team to the Group ."

Matt Bromberg, the CEO of Unity, said: " Supersonic has built something genuinely impressive during its time with ironSource and Unity. Tripledot is the right home for the team and the business, and we wish them every success. "

Founded six years ago as a part of ironSource and subsequently Unity, Supersonic has been turning bold ideas into breakout hits, publishing more than 150 games since. Some of its most popular games are Hole It , Unravel Master , Going Balls and many more. Since its inception, Supersonic's games have been downloaded more than 6 billion times, making it one of the world's largest publishers.

Igor Bereslavski, the General Manager/CEO of Supersonic, said: "Everything Supersonic has built rests on a simple idea: a small team with a great game should be able to reach the whole world. Tripledot believes the same thing and brings the scale to do it properly – shared infrastructure, publishing expertise and a global reach we could not have built alone. For the studios we work with, the offer only gets stronger. This is the right next chapter for Supersonic, and I am looking forward to writing it with our team."

After the acquisition, Supersonic will continue to operate as a standalone business within the Tripledot Group under its brand, led by its existing management team and will remain based in Tel Aviv. Supersonic will continue to work with its partner developer studios, invest in the growth of its games and publish new games.

Katzenell Dimant acted as the legal counsel for Tripledot Studios. Aream & Co acted as the financial advisor and Meitar acted as the legal counsel for Unity.

About Tripledot Studios:

Founded in London in 2017 by gaming industry veterans Lior Shiff, Akin Babayigit and Eyal Chameides, Tripledot Studios' mission is to be the most successful mobile games studio in history. Our games reach more than 20 million people around the world every day. Tripledot operates 12 studios across 23 cities globally, has more than 2,500 team members, generates approximately $2 billion in gross revenue annually and has been profitable from its second year of operations.

About Supersonic:

Supersonic is one of the leading mobile game publishers in the hybrid-casual space, partnering with independent studios worldwide to bring their games to a global audience. Founded 6 years ago, Supersonic has turned bold ideas into breakout hits, publishing more than 150 games to date. Some of its most popular titles include Hole It, Unravel Master, Going Balls, and many more.

About Unity:

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com .

Tripledot Studios
community@tripledotstudios.com

Unity
Media Relations:
UnityComms@unity3d.com

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