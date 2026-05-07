Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Sheldon Vanderkooy, Chief Executive Officer, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag", or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM) and their executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 5th anniversary of being listed on TSX.
Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. They offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 240 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 224 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 34 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".
MEDIA CONTACT:
David Lee
VP, Investor Relations
dlee@tripleflagpm.com
416-301-4735
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296456