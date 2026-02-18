Triple Flag Declares Q1 2026 Dividend

Triple Flag Declares Q1 2026 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a cash dividend of US$0.0575 per common share to be paid on March 16, 2026, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 239 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 223 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 34 producing mines and 205 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".

Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

triple-flag-precious-metalstfpm-cctsx-tfpmgold-investing
TFPM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals

Keep Reading...
Christopher Aaron, stock chart.

Christopher Aaron: Gold, Silver Going Higher — This Cycle Ends in Mania

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, explains where gold and silver are in the current cycle and what his strategy looks like now. "This cycle is going to end in a mania," he said. "You want to position not when the mania is unfolding, but when it gets quiet,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of gold and silver bars marked with purity levels.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Bumpy Week

Precious metals prices continued to face downward pressure this week as investors took strong US economic data and a changing geopolitical landscape into consideration. After climbing to fresh all-time highs at the start of 2026, a myriad of factors in February have seemingly taken the sails out... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list of top performing companies.2026 TSX Venture 50™To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please... Keep Reading...
One kilogram gold bars spilling out of safe in central bank vault.

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 36,520.7 metric tons (MT) at the end of November 2025. They acquired the vast majority after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk,... Keep Reading...
Réservoir La Grande and power lines, James Bay, Northern Québec, Canada.

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

The James Bay region of Northern Québec sits within the Superior Province, one of the world’s oldest and most metal-endowed Archean crustal blocks. While iconic gold districts like the Abitibi have seen generations of exploration and mine development, other Archean terrains in Québec — notably... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150 Megawatt Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone