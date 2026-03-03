Trigon Metals Mobilizes Drilling Campaign at Addana Project, Morocco

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces that its inaugural exploration drilling campaign at the Addana Project ("Addana" or the "Project") in southern Morocco has been mobilized. The program follows the planned work outlined in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2025.

Highlights

  • Twelve (12) diamond drill holes planned for up to 2,100 metres in total
  • Target depth per hole: 150–200 metres
  • GeoSond Maroc contracted to conduct the drilling
  • Core shack to be built and field team identified
  • Five holes planned at Antenna Hill and seven holes at Addana Southwest

The Addana Project comprises seven exclusive prospecting permits covering approximately 112 km² in the Addana Mountains, within the province of Tata in southern Morocco. Located near Akka, roughly 300 km southeast of Agadir, the Project is easily accessible via the Agadir–Tata highway and benefits from established local infrastructure. Addana was selected as Trigon's flagship Moroccan project due to its potential for near-surface, high-grade silver-lead polymetallic mineralization, supported by historic artisanal mining and extensive surface sampling.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Exploration Officer of Trigon Metals, commented:

"We are excited to turn the conceptual potential of Addana into real drill results. The structural setting and vein geometry suggest there is room to expand vertically and laterally, and this initial drilling campaign is designed to deliver key vectoring information and confidence in continuity at depth."

Morocco continues to strengthen its position as a mining-friendly jurisdiction with modern infrastructure, clear regulatory frameworks, and a growing profile in precious metals. As global silver prices remain robust, driven by industrial and energy-transition demand, Addana is well-positioned within a region that hosts Africa's largest silver mine and is emerging as a key destination for new silver discoveries.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Dr. Rompel is Trigon's Chief Exploration Officer and is not considered to be independent of the Company.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the exploration drilling at the Addana Project, the prospectivity and mineralization at the Addana Project, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Addana Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
tom.panoulias@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

