Trigon Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters brought before them.
Name Change
Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its name to Safi Silver Corp. to reflect its renewed focus on polymetallic silver exploration projects in Morocco following the successful divestiture of its ownership interests in the Kombat Mine in Namibia.
The Company intends to complete the name change and will announce the effective date in due course. Upon completion, the Company's common shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "SF" on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to final exchange approval.
Election of Directors
Shareholders approved the re-election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
- Daye Kaba
- Noureddine Mokaddem
- Gabriel Olivier
- Jed Richardson
- Grant Sboros
- Larisa Sprott
Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Unit Plan
Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit and deferred unit plan, authorizing the issuance of stock options in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The plan is designed to attract, retain and motivate directors, officers, employees and consultants by providing them with the opportunity to participate in the long-term success of the Company.
Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.
Cautionary Notes
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Meeting, statements regarding the completion and timing of the proposed name change, receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic focus on its Moroccan silver projects, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
