Trigon Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Trigon Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters brought before them.

Name Change

Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its name to Safi Silver Corp. to reflect its renewed focus on polymetallic silver exploration projects in Morocco following the successful divestiture of its ownership interests in the Kombat Mine in Namibia.

The Company intends to complete the name change and will announce the effective date in due course. Upon completion, the Company's common shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "SF" on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to final exchange approval.

Election of Directors

Shareholders approved the re-election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

  • Daye Kaba
  • Noureddine Mokaddem
  • Gabriel Olivier
  • Jed Richardson
  • Grant Sboros
  • Larisa Sprott

Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Unit Plan

Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit and deferred unit plan, authorizing the issuance of stock options in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The plan is designed to attract, retain and motivate directors, officers, employees and consultants by providing them with the opportunity to participate in the long-term success of the Company.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Meeting, statements regarding the completion and timing of the proposed name change, receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic focus on its Moroccan silver projects, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
IR@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trigon Metals Inc.TM:CCtsxv:tmbase metals investing
TM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

(TheNewswire) Provides Drilling Update at Silver King Vancouver, British Columbia, March 5th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced transaction with Blade Resources... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria Vargas to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Vargas brings over 25 years of extensive knowledge of the mining... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ)("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 10, 2026, February 12, 2026, February 18, 2026, February 19, 2026 and March 2, 2026, it has closed the... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its AI-driven geological analysis at its 100%-owned Kitimat Copper-Gold Project ("Kitimat") in northwestern British Columbia confirming a large... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Does Not Exercise Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd.

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Does Not Exercise Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd.

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") announces that it has not exercised, nor has it been able to extend, its option to buy 100% of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada")... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,285,715 units ("Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

Related News

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

silver investing

Chen Lin: Key Silver Date to Watch, My Favorite 2026 Commodities

precious metals investing

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

PDAC 2026: Canada Doubles Down on Mining as Investment Attractiveness Score Peaks