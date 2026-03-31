Trigon Metals Announces Receipt of First Horizon Payment

Trigon Metals Announces Receipt of First Horizon Payment

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCPK: PNTZF) (" Trigon" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has received the first scheduled quarterly payment pursuant to the sale of its interest in the Kombat Mine and associated assets to Kamino Minerals Limited and Horizon Corporation Limited (the "Transaction")in advance of the April 4, 2026 deadline. This payment marks the initial installment under the structured consideration framework outlined in prior Company disclosures (see press release dated December 23, 2025).

Under the terms of the Transaction, Trigon is to receive a series of eight quarterly payments over the agreed schedule, providing the Company with a steady, non-dilutive source of funding. In addition to these fixed payments, Trigon is expected to receive performance-based royalties and bonuses upon the successful restart of production at the Kombat Mine, further aligning long-term value creation with operational milestones.

Horizon Payment Schedule

Milestone/Installment

Expected Timing

Payment Amount

First Installment

April 4, 2026

US$3M (1/8 of total)

Installments 2-8

Every 3 months thereafter

US$3M each (Total: 8 installments)

Additional Payments*

Dependent on copper price/mill expansion

US$3.5M – US$13M (Contingent)

Royalty Payments

Once production resumes

1% Cu Net Smelter Return royalty for 20 quarters following restart

* An additional follow-on bonus payment is required to be made by Horizon when underground production at the New Horizon Mine (formerly the Kombat Mine) achieves ore production and processing of ore containing 4,500t of contained copper over a 90-day period. The Production Payment amount will be between US$3,500,000 and US$13,000,000 and will be dependent on the price of copper.

LME 3-month Cu price (USD/Tonne) at the close on the LME on the date preceding the Sprott trigger date

<9000

($4.08/lb)

9,000<10,000

($4.08/lb-$4.54/lb)

>10,000

($4.54/lb)

>15,000

($6.80/lb)

Payment to the Company on the Copper Stream Step-Down Date

US$3,5 M

US$8M

US$13M

N/A

Payment to the Company on mill expansion to 1,500 tpd

0

0

0

US$8M

Payment to the Company on 1 st anniversary of mill expansion to 1,500 tpd (expedited scenario)

0

0

0

US$5M

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, commented:

"The steady stream of capital from the sale of our interest in the Kombat Mine, provides non-dilutive financing for our Moroccan exploration. We are looking forward to the first results out of our district-scale silver-polymetallic Addana Project. We have completed camp set up and access is cleared to drilling sites at Addana. Geosond is on site with a drill rig, and we are excited to begin unlocking the potential of our highly prospective land package, as we pivot from Trigon Metals to Safi Silver."

The Addana Project is situated within a geologically prospective region known for hosting significant polymetallic mineralization, including silver, copper, and associated metals. The current drilling campaign is designed to test priority targets identified through historical data compilation and recent fieldwork.

Trigon remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and value creation as it advances its Moroccan portfolio.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Rompel is Trigon's Chief Exploration Officer and is not considered to be independent of the Company.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the timing and receipt of future payments from Horizon, the potential receipt of bonus payments tied to production at the Kombat Mine, the Company's exploration plans at the Addana Project, the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic focus on its Moroccan silver projects, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
IR@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trigon Metals Inc.TM:CCtsxv:tmbase metals investing
TM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Resampling Highlights Broad Gold Intervals at Gowganda Project, Indicating Potential for a Larger Resource Opportunity

Transition Metals Resampling Highlights Broad Gold Intervals at Gowganda Project, Indicating Potential for a Larger Resource Opportunity

Highlights from this release include: Relogging and additional sampling has identified multiple wide zones of gold (Au) mineralization exceeding 0.5 g/t Au enveloping previously drilled, but unreported high-grade intersections. Highlights include: GTHM-20-035 intersected 30.10m of 0.77 g/t Au,... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces OJEP Grant Approval for Its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Announces OJEP Grant Approval for Its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for a grant of CAD $212,500 from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) for its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the "Strategic Alliance Agreement") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM), pursuant to which the parties have... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Provides Updates on Alto Ruri and Pucarini Projects, Peru

Forte Minerals Provides Updates on Alto Ruri and Pucarini Projects, Peru

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or X1bybGFgY4UwiCWFG-zwb6L2-4A20iCHlChRYo6ecbFT0=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">the "Company") (XEv5ahrNm6wOPpA2FK4q4ZacSn3Lsq46o6PzYqJhqm3mvTrH2kvrca_zSsH8u2YLL4uD4Cg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF) (OTCQB: FOMNF)... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from a large-scale rock and stream sediment sampling program at the Company's Klow property ("Klow" or the "Property"), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Three new... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Related News

precious metals investing

Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

copper investing

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

rare earth investing

Moon Race Shifts Focus to Rare Earths, Resource Access

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

energy investing

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma