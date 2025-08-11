Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

rocketbootsroc:auasx:rocemerging tech investingartificial intelligence investingcybersecurity investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
ROC:AU
RocketBoots
Sign up to get your FREE

RocketBoots Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RocketBoots

RocketBoots


Keep reading...Show less

Superpowers for in-person service businesses using AI

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Investor

Strategic Investor

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Strategic Investor

Download the PDF here.

Successful Placement

Successful Placement

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Successful Placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI?

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2 percent to reach US$3.68 trillion by 2034. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but Fortune Business Insights estimates that the total market revenue of generative AI will see a CAGR of 39.6 percent through 2032, increasing from US$67.18 billion last year to US$967.65 billion in 2032.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyscrapers with logos of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft; "Tech 5" text overlay.

Tech 5: Tesla and Samsung Strike Deal, Palo Alto to Acquire CyberArk

The stock market's momentum from earlier this week, which saw the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) reach new record highs, came to a halt on Friday (August 1).

Investors were reacting to a series of mixed tech earnings reports. Many were accompanied by cautious forward-looking guidance despite strong top-line numbers. This sentiment was further soured by fresh economic data out of the US showing that while employment remains strong, there are signs inflation is reaccelerating.

The most significant blow, however, came from geopolitical developments that reignited global trade tensions, prompting new fears of retaliatory tariffs and the potential for a renewed surge in inflation.

Keep reading...Show less
Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions along with Korea and India; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Although the AI market is relatively small in Australia, it’s growing. To help investors understand the options available, the Investing News Network used TradingView's stock screener to find the top AI stocks on ASX by market cap. All ASX AI stocks data was current as of July 11, 2025. Companies whose businesses are focused mainly on AI were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Microchip with American flag design on a circuit board.

White House Unveils 90 Point AI Strategy

The White House on Wednesday (July 23) released a sweeping national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), outlining over 90 federal actions designed to strengthen America’s position as the global leader in AI development.

The document fulfills a mandate laid out in President Donald Trump’s January 23 executive order, which called for the removal of what the administration described as “barriers to American leadership” in the field.

Titled “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” the plan sets priorities across three core pillars: accelerating innovation, building domestic infrastructure and leading on global AI diplomacy and security.

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI)(CSE: SYAI) (syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $4,200,000 through the issuance of up to 35,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 until the date that is five years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Keep reading...Show less
Digital circuit overlay on US dollar bills, representing technology and finance.

Tech Giants Escalate AI Spending in Race to Stay Competitive

The artificial intelligence (AI) arms race is entering a new phase as major industry players ramp up spending.

In the span of just a few weeks, the world’s biggest tech firms have unveiled a flurry of moves aimed at shoring up their positions, ranging from massive chip and data center deals to fresh funding rounds.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

RocketBoots
Sign up to get your FREE

RocketBoots Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

IODM – Further Revenue Payment Milestone Achieved

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Related News

Uranium Investing

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Gold Investing

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Cleantech Investing

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Gold Investing

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Waratah Shares Soar After Spur Project Drill Results

nickel investing

Nickel Outlook

×