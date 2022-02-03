Tres-Or Resources Ltd. announces that the drill core from the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe on the Company's wholly-owned Quebec Diamond Project in southwestern Quebec has arrived at the Company's secure facility near Edmonton, Alberta. Tres-Or is also pleased to announce the closing of its flow-through private placement for $164,352, which proceeds will be used for the macrodiamond analyses of the Guigues Kimberlite core.