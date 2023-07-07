Trench Metals Presents Results from Sentinel-2 Satellite Study for Higginson Lake Uranium Project

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 6, 2023 Trench Metals Corp . (the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC ) ( FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to announce the interpretation results obtained from the Sentinel-2 visiblenear infrared [VNIR] and shortwave [SWIR] satellite study conducted over the company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. This comprehensive study, which incorporated multiple datasets including hydrogen, helium, and methane emissions, has successfully identified three distinct target zones displaying a strong correlation with historic radioactive deposits, samples from the 2022 program, and helium gas emissions. These findings provide valuable guidance for the Company's exploration efforts and contribute to the development of a deposition model.

The satellite study unveiled three significant target zones, each associated with specific geological units and exhibiting compelling indicators of uranium mineralization. The key findings are as follows:

Zone 1: This crescent-shaped zone extends over 5 kilometers and is linked to a pelitic unit. Zone 1 encompasses all anomalous uranium samples discovered during the 2022 program and extends towards the Killoran Lake trenches to the west. The strong correlation between the observed radioactive deposits, historical data, and the satellite imagery further validates the potential of Zone 1.

Zone 2: This ovoid zone, with a diameter of approximately 2 kilometers, is associated with a granitic intrusive body. Zone 2 encompasses the Corrigan Lake showing, along with several notable high-grade samples. The satellite study highlights the strong relationship between Zone 2 and uranium mineralization, providing compelling evidence for further exploration.

Zone 3: Spanning an ovoid area with a diameter of roughly 1 kilometer, Zone 3 is also related to a granitic intrusive body. Zone 3 encompasses the Higginson U-3c Lake showing, reinforcing the presence of uranium mineralization within this specific geological unit.

The identification of these three distinct target zones is a significant milestone for the Company. The correlation between the satellite study's findings, historical data, radioactive samples from the 2022 program, and helium gas emissions strengthens the Company's confidence in the potential mineralization at the Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

These large-scale trends identified by the satellite study will serve as a guide for the 2023 exploration team, directing their efforts towards extending the mineralized trends within the project area. The insights gained from this study will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the upcoming field program, enabling the Company to maximize the project's potential.

Moreover, the study has provided crucial empirical evidence that will be instrumental in developing a deposition model for the Higginson Lake Uranium Project. Understanding the geological controls and characteristics of the identified target zones is vital for the Company's future exploration and development strategies.

" We are pleased with the results of the satellite study, as they have validated our geological hypotheses and confirm the potential of the Higginson Lake Uranium Project, " stated Simon Cheung, President of the Company. " The identification of these target zones, supported by the correlation with historic data, 2022 sampling results, and helium gas emissions, provides us with a strong foundation for our exploration activities. We look forward to leveraging these findings in the upcoming field program and advancing our understanding of the project's mineralization potential. "

The Company remains dedicated to upholding responsible exploration practices and prioritizing environmental stewardship throughout its operations. The Company adheres to rigorous regulatory standards, ensuring that all activities are conducted with utmost care for the environment and local communities.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp . is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp . has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district.  The Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project host two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308.*  T he Gorilla Lake Uranium Project which comprises of nearly 7000 hectares in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit.  The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production

(*) The historical mineral resource estimates presented above used categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as current mineral resources and as such the Company is treating them as historical resource estimates. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the project.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Trench Metals Corp.

Simon Cheng, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.  When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.  These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Higginson Lake Uranium Project and other factors or information.  Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

