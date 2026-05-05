Transatlantic Provides Exploration Update for its Copper and Gold Projects in Montana, Idaho

Transatlantic Mining Corp. (TSXV: TCO,OTC:TRRGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its three key projects in Montana and Idaho: The Miller Mine and Golden Jubilee gold projects in Montana, and the Monitor copper-gold project in Montana-Idaho.
The Miller Mine drill permits have been submitted for approval and are in process for the surface drilling. The company has now received an extended permit for underground drilling at the Jonnie Gulch Adit, which has focus on the lower Miller Mine target. This permit allows for up to 12 holes underground at approximately 250 metres (800 feet) each. Transatlantic is currently pursuing quotes for drilling.
Trucking permits are also in progress, being applied for roads over US Forest Service lands to access the historic stockpiles. The company is pursuing metallurgy and recovery tests for the Miller Mine stockpiles in 2026. Transatlantic anticipates releasing an NI-43-101 technical report for the Miller Mine by Q4, 2026.
The scope of work and cost estimates for the Golden Jubilee NI 43-101 maiden resource estimate and technical report are now being sourced to be determined. The 2026 follow-up drill program, now approved and permitted to December 31, 2026 will further test the down dip extension and plunge of the main zone of mineralization.
Transatlantic will also test a geophysical offset target that has not previously been drilled. Additionally , the current permit allows for Transatlantic to dewater the mine and survey and map it for further exploration potential. At Golden Jubilee, the current plan envisages for Transatlantic to drill up to 2,000 metres in 2 to 4 holes to moderately shallow depths of 300 to 400 metres.
At the Monitor copper-gold project a geophysical survey and associated workplan will be undertaken after and as a follow up to the Trial Muon Study recently completed
In December the company engaged a technical trial with Outer Rim Exploration utilising a new Muon enhanced technique to identify voids and new mineralisation association at Monitor. The Muon imaging was used to target new high density copper zones around the Anvil Adit Prospect. A full report is expected shortly in the coming weeks.
On Dec 1, 2025, Transatlantic released an NI-43-101 Maiden Technical Report and Exploration Target on the Monitor Project as follows:
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The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. (See news release and Technical Report filed December 1, 2025)
The Report called for a Three-Phase Exploration Program:
Phase 1 - Underground Exploration: Rehabilitation of existing underground workings, systematic channel sampling and mapping, underground drilling, and an option for the collection of a 10,000-tonne bulk metallurgical sample. This phase will provide high-quality geological data while generating material for comprehensive metallurgical testing.
Phase 2 - Property-Scale Surveys: Detailed geological mapping, geophysical surveys (magnetic and IP/resistivity), and petrophysical analysis to identify additional targets and refine the geological model.
Phase 3 - Targeted Surface Drilling: Surface drill programs will be designed based on underground results, focusing on down-plunge extensions and potential stratiform mineralization in the underlying Revett Formation.
"The Company is looking forward to progressing the 3 projects in 2026 with additional mapping , permits, drilling and technical reports, " said Bernie Sostak. "As new information becomes available we will inform the market as such."
About Transatlantic Mining Corp.
Transatlantic Mining (TSXV: TCO,OTC:TRRGF) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently has property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100 % of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company has an extended lease, right to mine and purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana to 100% ownership by way of payment royalty.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Bernie Sostak"
For more information contact
eeinarson@transatlanticminingcorp.com
604-614-8469
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
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