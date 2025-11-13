Transatel Taps Oracle to Power its 5G Standalone Services for Automotive, Travel, and Industrial Applications

Transatel Taps Oracle to Power its 5G Standalone Services for Automotive, Travel, and Industrial Applications

Advances 5G IoT rollout with cloud native signaling core for secure, low-latency connectivity worldwide

Transatel, an NTT company and global pioneer in cellular IoT connectivity, has selected Oracle Communications' cloud native 5G signaling core to advance its next-generation connectivity services. Leveraging its partnerships with over 300 international mobile carriers, Transatel plans to implement key components of Oracle's 5G Standalone (SA) core, enhancing secure, scalable, and reliable connectivity for millions of IoT devices. This includes mission critical applications for connected vehicles, in-flight connectivity, industrial automation, and much more.

"As IoT adoption accelerates across the automotive and industrial sectors, our customers expect secure, high-performant connectivity across the globe and beyond borders. After a review, it was clear Oracle was the right partner to power the next phase of our 5G connectivity," said Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transatel. "Oracle Communications' 5G signaling core gives us the needed scalability, security, and flexibility to deliver on today's requirements while having the foundation to deliver on the next generation of connected services to come."

As the telecommunications landscape rapidly evolves, Transatel needed to advance and scale its network to 5G Standalone infrastructure to meet the growing demand for connected devices. The IoT connectivity solutions provider sought a solution that would prioritize the security and reliability of its connectivity for devices roaming across global networks.

Oracle's cloud native 5G signaling core integrates seamlessly with Transatel's existing 3G/4G signaling systems. This advanced network architecture enables Transatel to scale to meet growing device connectivity demands, help support security during roaming, and deliver the high-performance, real-time experiences required by next-generation industry-centric applications.

"As a pioneer in global IoT and automotive connectivity advancements, Transatel's transition to 5G Standalone will not only drive innovation, but also create new opportunities for its customers," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Regulated Industries. "With our cloud native 5G signaling core, Transatel can continue to scale and secure high-performance services for millions of connected devices everywhere around the world."

With Oracle Communications' cloud native 5G signaling portfolio, including the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), Network Repository Function (NRF), Transatel can :

  • Scale its network to address current and future demand as large fleets of connected vehicles are migrated to 5G.
  • Launch new 5G services by enriching its network with 5G SA roaming to better support real-time applications.
  • Enhance security and control with centralized routing, resiliency, and security to protect its 5G core network and deliver services securely and with cost efficiency to end customers.
  • Prepare operations for the future with a fully interoperable, cloud native platform that allows for the continuous management of both 4G and 5G services.

About Transatel (an NTT Company)
Transatel is a global cellular connectivity solutions provider and leading Mobile Virtual Network Operators enabler. As a pioneer in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, Transatel simplifies global IoT deployments with seamless integration to its advanced connectivity management platform.

About Oracle Communications
Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transatel-taps-oracle-to-power-its-5g-standalone-services-for-automotive-travel-and-industrial-applications-302613652.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

