Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes Exploration Team to Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

September 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that an exploration team has been mobilized to its flagship Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).
Trailbreaker's 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 120 km northwest of the Village of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers over 40,000 hectares (ha) of ground with very limited historic exploration.
Over the past year, Trailbreaker has consolidated key ground within the Atsutla Gold project claim boundary, near the Highlands zone which hosts the highest gold grades sampled on the property to date ( up to 630 g/t gold [Au]). The newly acquired ground consists of 528 ha, 396 ha of which were acquired by recent staking, and 132 ha acquired through a purchase agreement with a claim holder (details below). This area has yet to be explored for gold by the Company (Figure 1).
Trailbreaker's team will be performing first-pass reconnaissance exploration on the new ground, including geological mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling. The team will also be ground-truthing drill collar locations within the Highlands zone area in preparation of a future drill program.
Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "Since its discovery in 2020, the Atsutla Gold project has remained Trailbreaker's flagship property for good reason. Last year we advanced the Swan zone to a drill-ready stage, and we hope to do this same with the Highlands zone this year. We now have a significant piece of ground consolidated in the Highlands zone area which, to our knowledge, is virtually unexplored. I am looking forward to adding more to the Atsutla Gold project's story."
The Highlands zone hosts widespread gold mineralization with numerous rock grab samples returning multi-ounce gold and silver (Ag) values over a 750 x 600-metre area. The gold-bearing quartz veins are confined to shallow-dipping fault structures that have been traced for 3.5 km to the north (Snook zone) and 1.5 km to the east (Christmas Creek zone). This continuity suggests potential for additional mineralization within the newly consolidated ground west of the Highlands zone. Testing this theory is the primary goal of this exploration program.
The Atsutla Gold project is fully permitted for drilling, focusing on two separate targets representing distinct deposit settings, neither of which have ever been drilled. The Highlands zone represents a brand-new high-grade orogenic gold discovery, while the Swan zone, situated 26 km to southeast, represents a porphyry Cu (copper)-Au-Ag target.
Figure 1: Trailbreaker's new, unexplored ground west of the Highlands zone.
Terms of the Purchase Agreement
On August 26 th , 2025, Trailbreaker signed a purchase agreement with the claim holder of the aforementioned 132-ha parcel (the "Vendor"). Trailbreaker will pay the Vendor CAD $10,000 to obtain a 100% interest in the property. The Vendor will retain a total 2.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, which may be brought down to 1.0 % through a cash payment of $1,000,000 to the Vendor.
More about the Atsutla Gold project
The Atsutla Gold project is centered over the regional-scale Teslin-Thibert fault system that marks the contact between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes. Gold mineralization is associated with Mesozoic batholitic intrusions that are the predominant geological unit on the property. Since discovery in 2020, Trailbreaker has outlined five significant zones of gold mineralization on the property, across a span of 26 kilometers (Figure 2) . These are:
-
Highlands Zone – A 750 m by 600 m area in the western Atsutla Gold project region, with veins containing coarse visible gold and assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag
-
Christmas Creek Zone – Gold-bearing quartz veins 1.5 km east of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 102 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag
-
Snook Zone – High-grade veins 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands Zone with rock samples assaying up to 53.3 g/t
-
Willie Jack Zone – 1.25 km long gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples assaying up to 3.77 g/t Au and rock samples up to 9.9 g/t Au
-
Swan Zone – A Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target defined by a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly ( Au-Cu-Ag-arsenic [As]-molybdenum [Mo]-antimony [Sb]-bismuth [Bi]), with rock grab samples grading up to 11.7 g/t Au, 212 g/t Ag, and 0.81% Cu . The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km donut-shaped chargeability high (defined by a 2024 induced polarization survey) as well as a zone of elevated potassium marked by a magnetic low signature indicated from a 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.
Figure 2: Geology and mineralized zones at the Atsutla Gold project.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com
