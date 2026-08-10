Trailbreaker Resources Completes Drilling at The Swan Zone, Atsutla Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
August 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program at the Swan Zone, within Trailbreaker's 100%-owned, 300 km² Atsutla Gold Project in northwestern British Columbia (BC), Canada.
The Swan Zone is a Cu-Au-Ag (copper-gold-silver) porphyry target defined by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies. The recently completed diamond drill program was part of a larger drill program that also targeted the Highlands Zone, a high-grade vein-hosted gold target. The two zones are 26 km apart and hosted in entirely different geological units. The Highlands Zone is hosted in the Jurassic Christmas Creek batholith, and the Swan Zone is hosted in the Cretaceous Glundebery batholith.
Figure 1: Diamond drill rig at the Swan Zone, targeting a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km chargeability anomaly.
The completed diamond drill program at the Swan Zone consisted of two holes totalling 801.00 metres (see Table 1 for collar information). The drilling comprised initial testing along a strike length of 1,000 m and a vertical extent of 395 m. For details on the Swan Zone drill target, see the July 27, 2026 news release.
The preceding diamond drill program at the Highlands Zone consisted of four holes totalling 883.40 metres. The drilling tested a strike length of 500 m and a vertical extent of 412 m. For details on the Highlands Zone drill target, see the June 29, 2026 news release.
Table 1: Drill collar details for the 2026 program
|
Zone
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-01
|
345694
|
6580273
|
1803
|
150
|
-45
|
145.30
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-02
|
345310
|
6580229
|
1763
|
240
|
-45
|
151.55
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-03
|
345313
|
6580229
|
1763
|
150
|
-75
|
426.50
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-04
|
345310
|
6580231
|
1763
|
305
|
-45
|
160.05
|
Swan
|
ATS-26-05
|
370338
|
6573799
|
1757
|
300
|
-55
|
391.35
|
Swan
|
ATS-26-06
|
369371
|
6574191
|
1344
|
120
|
-75
|
409.65
A total of 1,000 drill core samples (including standard reference material and blank samples placed at regular intervals) were submitted to Bureau Veritas' prep lab in Whitehorse, YT. Assay results will be released following compilation and data verification.
Message from the President
"This was a well-executed drill program that provided us with an excellent opportunity to finally test two quality targets that we have been developing for the past five years. This was a first-pass, exploratory program, and we achieved our goals while remaining within budget. I would like to thank our drill contractor, Empire Drilling, and the Trailbreaker team for all of their hard work." – Daithi Mac Gearailt
More about the Atsutla Gold Project
The Atsutla Gold Project is centered over the regional-scale Teslin-Thibert fault system which marks the contact between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes. Gold mineralization is associated with two distinct Mesozoic batholitic intrusions that are the predominant geological units on the property. Since discovery in 2020, Trailbreaker has outlined five significant zones of gold mineralization on the property, across a span of 26 kilometers. These are:
-
Highlands Zone – A 2.0 km by 1.5 km area in the western Atsutla Gold Project region, with veins containing coarse visible gold assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag
-
Christmas Creek Zone – Gold-bearing quartz veins 1.5 km east of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 102 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag
-
Snook Zone – High-grade veins 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 53.3 g/t
-
Willie Jack Zone – 1.25 km long gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples assaying up to 3.77 g/t Au and rock samples up to 9.9 g/t Au
-
Swan Zone– A Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target defined by a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly (Au-Cu-Ag-As [arsenic]-Mo [molybdenum]-Sb [antimony]-Bi [bismuth]),with rock grab samples grading up to 11.7 g/t Au, 212 g/t Ag, and 0.81% Cu. The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km donut-shaped chargeability high (defined by a 2024 induced polarization survey) as well as a zone of elevated potassium marked by a magnetic low signature indicated from a 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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