Trailbreaker Extends Warrant Terms

Trailbreaker Extends Warrant Terms

(TheNewswire)

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.

March 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company"), announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it intends to extend the term of 2 million common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by one (1) year, to April 10, 2027.  The Warrants were issued April 10, 2024 pursuant to a private placement financing, with an exercise price of $0.60 for 2 years.  The Warrants' exercise price will remain unchanged.  

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

 

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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