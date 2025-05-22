Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

NAE:AU
Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Download the PDF here.

Great Boulder Resources

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.

Brightstar Resources

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Description:

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is fast emerging as one of the most compelling gold development stories on the ASX, underpinned by a large-scale resource base, disciplined execution, and multiple near-term catalysts, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research. With production ramping up and a pivotal definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the horizon, investors are increasingly focused on the company’s potential to transition into a +200,000 oz per annum gold producer by 2029.

The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade. The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 soil sampling program carried out at its Quebec Mosseau property. The Mosseau project covers 21 km of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region (Figure 1).

The soil sampling program was carried out by IOS Services Geoscientifiques in October and November 2024 and included the collection of 605 soil samples covering favourable geology and a distinctive magnetic domain in the central part of the property (Figures 2 and 3).

Abcourt Announces its Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) announces its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025. All monetary values in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Summary of financial results

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / May 22, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 soil sampling program carried out at its Quebec Mosseau property. The Mosseau project covers 21 km of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region (Figure 1).

Peter Goodburn, gold and silver bars.

Peter Goodburn: Silver "Very Undervalued" vs. Gold — Price Targets and What's Next

WaveTrack International founder Peter Goodburn discusses his outlook for gold and silver.

"It's going to be very difficult to really double your money in gold at these price levels — even after a correction, I think it will be difficult ... (but) I think US$70 (per ounce) is a very easy proposition for silver based on the gold-silver ratio," he said.

