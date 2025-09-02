Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Download the PDF here.

Resolution Minerals Ltd To Develop U.S. Government Engagement Strategy with Clewett Global Services

Resolution Minerals Ltd To Develop U.S. Government Engagement Strategy with Clewett Global Services

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to announce the selection of Clewett Global Services as external affairs advisers to support the development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project in Idaho, USA.

Highlights

- Engagement in Washington D.C. is a critical step in positioning RML as a trusted partner in the U.S. critical minerals supply chain

- Resolution to consider applying for U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) funding to expedite Horse Heaven Project in Idaho

- Neighbouring Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS) was fast-tracked for development in April 2025, and received up to US$74 million in DOD funding, highlighting strong U.S. Government commitment and support for antimony and other critical metal projects

- By aligning with U.S. Government strategic priorities, RML is actively enhancing its ability to progress Horse Heaven on a faster schedule

- Antimony, Silver, Gold and Tungsten trading at record-high prices

CLEWETT GLOBAL SERVICES APPOINTED TO WORK WITH RESOLUTION TO DEVELOP U.S. GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY

The Horse Heaven Project is located directly adjacent to NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' $2 billion Stibnite Gold and Antimony Project, which recently gained final record of decision approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Horse Heaven has strong gold, antimony and silver mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past-producing antimony, tungsten and gold mines.

Historical exploration results from Horse Heaven are highly encouraging and indicate similar geological characteristics to the neighbouring Stibnite project.

Given the importance of antimony to the U.S. Government's critical minerals strategy, Resolution Minerals is excited to develop the Horse Heaven Project and will be actively seeking the support of the U.S. Government to expedite its progress.

Founding Partner of Clewett Global Services, Todd Clewett, is a seasoned external affairs executive with a track record of success in engaging decision makers in Washington D.C. regarding mining and critical minerals projects. Clewett formerly headed up the external affairs function for both Newmont Corporation and Fortescue.

Background

The U.S. government has prioritised domestic and allied sources of key minerals such as antimony, tungsten and gallium recognising their importance to defense applications and renewable technologies.

Until now, the U.S. has relied mainly on China for the supply of many critical metals. Following China's total ban on exports of these metals to the U.S. in late 2024, a priority of the new Administration is to shore up its own domestic supply chains of these materials.

Fast-41 Program

The FAST-41 program, established by Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), is a program designed to improve the timeliness, predictability, and transparency of the federal environmental review and permitting process.

FAST-41 is designed to streamline and expedite the permitting process for infrastructure and mining projects deemed nationally significant. FAST-41 can offer benefits to project developers, including increased predictability, transparency and faster decision-making.

Some projects currently covered under FAST-41 include:

- Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho

- Stillwater Palladium & Platinum Project in Montana

- Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JLL) McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon

- BPH and RIO's Resolution Copper Project in Arizona

- South32's (ASX:S32) Hermosa Critical Minerals Project in Arizona

Resolution Minerals' efforts to participate in the FAST-41 program follow the precedent set in April this year by next-door neighbour, NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources (PPTA.NAS), whose Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho became the first mining project accepted under FAST-41, and by ASX-listed Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL), whose McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon was also successfully fasttracked under FAST-41 in April.

2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill ('Big Beautiful Bill')

The proposed 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill includes US$2.5 billion to support U.S. production of critical minerals via the National Defense Stockpile. In addition, there is US$500 million allocated to the Department of Defense Credit Program for loans, loan guarantees, and technical assistance aimed at developing reliable sources of critical minerals - both within the U.S. and among key international allies.

Congress is expected to pass this bill (in some form) by the end of July 2025. Resolution has commenced plans to pursue all its available options to apply for funding that may become available upon passing of this proposed bill.

Resolution is considering opportunities under the U.S. Department of Defense's Title III and Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) programs, which support the development of reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

RML's Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:

"We are extremely honoured for Todd Clewett to want to work with us. We feel very excited that he shares the enthusiasm for the Horse Heaven project and sees the massive potential here. Todd's experience in working with governments to develop mining projects will be an invaluable asset to RML.

Todd's experience, knowledge and network in the White House provides him with an extremely rare and unique skillset that RML shareholders are extremely privileged to benefit from.



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities Report - March 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - March 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Funding Update

Corporate Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Corporate Funding Update

Download the PDF here.

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Download the PDF here.

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received official written confirmation for the grant qualification of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany to the value of 30% of the total capital expenditure excluding working capital, financing cost and interest during construction amounting to EUR46,725,802.

Highlights

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project has been approved by Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as eligible for Grant receipt under the "STARK"(1) economic development program

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project passed the second stage of Government approval for a 30% CAPEX grant in the amount of 46.7 million Euro

- The grant approval is not yet final and conditional and subject to overall financial close and the availability of funds to be approved by the German parliament as part of the 2026 Government Budget

(1) STARK - Starkung der Transformationsdynamik und Aufbruch in den Revieren und an den Kohlekraftwerkstandorten

The STARK program supports projects that support the transformation process towards an ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable economic structure in the coal regions and is initiated by the German Federal Government and supported by the EU

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants under the STARK program aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation.

Having now received written confirmation of the STARK program for the CERENERGY(R) project, it is a great sign of support and a recognition of this innovative battery technology jointly undertaken by Altech and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

Download the PDF here.

CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

Download the PDF here.

Jindalee Lithium
×