Trading Central Launches FIBI: AI-Powered Financial Assistant Live Across Research Tools

Trading Central a pioneer in financial market research and insights, announced the launch of FIBI, AI Assistant across its suite of research tools: Technical Insight®, TC Options Insight™, TC Fundamental Insight®, and TC Market Buzz®.


FIBI™ ('Financial Insight Bot Interface') leverages Trading Central's proprietary natural language processing (NLP), language model (LM), and generative AI (GenAI) technologies—trained by the company's award-winning data scientists and financial analysts. These models are grounded in deep expertise across technical and fundamental analysis, options trading, and market behavior.

FIBI sets itself apart from generic AI and chatbots with actionable and compliance-friendly market insights powered by high-quality, real-time data. Its natural language storytelling and progressive disclosure of key insights ensure that investors of all skill-levels benefit from quality analysis without the information overload.

"FIBI represents the next generation of investor enablement," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "In a world flooded with generic AI content, FIBI offers a focused, trustworthy experience that's built for action."

With FIBI, brokers can deliver a differentiated client experience — empowering investors with a tool that feels insightful, approachable and personalized, while strengthening trust in their research offering.

FIBI continues Trading Central's mission to empower investors worldwide, bridging the gap between sophisticated analysis and actionable insights.

About Trading Central

Since 1999, Trading Central has empowered investors to make confident decisions with actionable, award-winning research. By combining expert insights with modern data visualizations, Trading Central helps investors discover trade ideas, manage risk, and identify new opportunities. Its flexible tools are designed for seamless integration across desktop and mobile platforms via iFrames, APIs, and widgets.

Media Contact

Brand: Trading Central

Melissa Dettorre, Marketing Manager

Email: marketing@tradingcentral.com

Website: https://www.tradingcentral.com


A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, "We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole."

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, and September 2, 2025 the Company has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $709,677.48 through the issuance of 5,913,979 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 until September 2, 2030 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

Copper Quest Announces Multi-National Investor Awareness Campaign

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Investor Awareness Campaign designed to educate retail and institutional investors on Copper Quest and its portfolio of North American critical mineral projects. The Campaign will begin on or around September 15th, 2025 and run until September 1st, 2026 and includes agreements signed with Guerilla Capital, Dig Media Inc. 'dba' Investing News Network, and Departures Capital Inc.

Guerilla Capital

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Expands Land Position at Rio Puerco

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 27 additional mining claims (the "New Claims") at its Rio Puerco uranium project in northwestern New Mexico ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project"). The Project now includes 64 adjoining Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims.

In 2009, a historical uranium resource estimate of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of U3O8 was reported for Rio Puerco (the "Historical Resource"). Initial review of the historical data suggests the potential for in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining, the lowest cost method for producing uranium. The entire Historical Resource is located on the original 37 Rio Puerco claims (the "Original Claims"). Previously completed exploration work suggests that there is potential to expand the reported uranium mineralization on both the Original Claims and the New Claims.

