Trace3 to Acquire Calian Group's US Commercial IT Operations, Expanding National Reach and Service Delivery

Trace3 announced its intent to complete a carve-out acquisition of Calian Group's (TSX:CGY,OTC:CLNFF) U.S. Commercial IT business, expanding Trace3's national footprint and strengthening its managed services capabilities for enterprise clients.
As organizations work to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and maintain always-on operations, many are doing so amid increasing complexity and stretched internal resources. This transaction enables Trace3 to respond directly to that need by adding managed services depth, operational capacity, and localized delivery in key U.S. markets. For the broader tech community, it reflects continued demand for partners that can help organizations move faster, operate more securely, and scale with confidence.
Through the transaction, Trace3 will amplify access to localized talent in Texas and Minnesota while broadening the solutions it can deliver through an expanded suite of managed services, including a state-of-the-art security operations center, two 24x7x365 network operations centers, and advanced integration centers that expand Trace3's ability to design, configure, stage, and deploy solutions with greater speed and scale. The acquisition also extends the reach of the company's integrated capabilities across software, hardware, consulting, professional services, and managed services, all aligned to the company's strengths in AI, cloud, data, and security.
"Trace3's strong client outcomes come from pairing elite engineering talent with the ability to deliver at scale," Joe Quaglia, CEO of Trace3 said. "This planned acquisition meaningfully expands our managed services capabilities and operational reach in the U.S., adding the facilities, talent, and service infrastructure to help our clients strengthen resilience, improve visibility, and accelerate transformation across their environments."
The two organizations share a consultative, client-centric model with a strong emphasis on engineering expertise, early identification of client pain points, and long-term value delivery. Together, the combined business is expected to deliver the localized, high-touch consulting experience clients value, backed by broader scale and a more comprehensive services portfolio.
"Calian is proud of our U.S. commercial IT business and the exceptional team that has built strong client relationships and a reputation for delivering outstanding results," Patrick Houston, CEO, Calian said. "We believe Trace3 is the right organization to build on that success. Together, they will be well positioned to deliver even greater value to clients through complementary capabilities, expanded expertise, and continued innovation."
The planned acquisition is also aligned with complementary strengths in cloud and data center, network design and implementation, cybersecurity, and shared strategic partner relationships, including deep-rooted Cisco alliances. Trace3 also expects the transaction to create new opportunities for innovation by extending clients' access to emerging technologies through its venture capital relationships and broader technology ecosystem.
The transaction is expected to close next month.
About Trace3
Trace3 delivers business transformation. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across AI, data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients. For more information, visit trace3.com .
About Calian Group
For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks, and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most. http://www.calian.com/
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MEDIA CONTACT:
Jill Simpson, APR
269-930-0912
jill.simpson@trace3.com