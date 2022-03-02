Tourmaline Oil Corp. is pleased to release financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 as well as 2021 reserves. HIGHLIGHTS Full-year average 2021 production of 441,115 boepd was up 42% over 2020 average production of 310,598 boepd. Current production is ranging between 500,000-510,000 boepd, with a Q1 2022 exit of 510,000-515,000 boepd anticipated. Full-year 2021 after tax net ...

TOU:CA,TRMLF