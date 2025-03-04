Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 8,651 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 20, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of March 3, 2025, Torrent holds a total of 26,382 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from staking rewards. Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

On March 2, 2025, the President of the United States announced that his executive order on digital assets will move forward on a strategic cryptocurrency reserve that includes Solana among other leading cryptocurrencies. Torrent welcomes Solana's inclusion in the reserve and remains confident that Solana will become a leading blockchain for decentralized applications.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:
Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Uranium Investing

Laramide Increases Uranium Resource at Westmoreland Project

