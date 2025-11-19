Toronto Stock Exchange, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. ("Tantalus" or the "Company") (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Their solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives their user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

To learn more, visit: www.tantalus.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793
deborah@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275214

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus SystemsTSX:GRIDEmerging Tech Investing
GRID:CA
The Conversation (0)
"smart grid"

Tantalus Systems

Transforming Aging One-Way Grids into Digitized Multi-Directional Smart Grids

Transforming Aging One-Way Grids into Digitized Multi-Directional Smart Grids Keep Reading...
Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank

Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail BankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Renewal & Additional Cash InflowsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Base Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

Base Metals Investing

Canada One CEO to Present at 2025 MiningTech North America Conference and Expo, Vancouver, BC

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses