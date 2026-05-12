Toronto Stock Exchange, PMET Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, PMET Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Ken Brinsden, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director, PMET Resources Inc. ("PMET Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: PMET), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET)

PMET Resources is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.

To learn more, visit: https://www.pmet.ca/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
info@pmet.ca
+1 (604) 279-8709

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297145

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.PMET:CCtsxv:pmetbattery metals investing
PMET:CC
The Conversation (0)
Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

BFS HIGHLIGHTS Base-case NPV of approximately US$670 million (and US$829 at 105% production) IRR of 20.2% at 100% production (and 23.1% at 105% production) significantly exceeding the Project's estimated WACC of 4.6%, indicating substantial value creation above the cost of funding After startup... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the following investor conferences over the coming weeks: Critical Minerals Summit May 13 – 14, 2026... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") in the Industrial... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced its first quarter 2026 results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis. Sam Pigott, Lithium Argentina's CEO, commented: "Cauchari-Olaroz continues... Keep Reading...
New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced New Drill Program to Commence at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, announces that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2026, it has closed an over-subscribed financing by way of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Related News

gold investing

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

copper investing

McEwen Copper Picks Firm to Manage US$2.4 Billion Loan for Los Azules Development

Battery Metals Outlook: World Edition

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

base metals investing

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share