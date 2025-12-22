Toronto Stock Exchange, Marvel Biosciences Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Rod Matheson, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Williams, Chief Strategy Officer, from Marvel Biosciences Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: MRVL,OTC:MBCOF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL,OTC:MBCOF)

Marvel Biosciences Corp is a life sciences company focused on the discovery and the development of a synthetic derivative compound of a known proven drug. It has developed several new patented and patentable chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression and anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD and addiction), cancer, and application to the non-neurological disease of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis liver fibrosis.

To learn more, visit: https://marvelbiotechnology.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:
J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or
Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer
403 770 2469

Wageen To List On VLRM Markets Board And Corporate Update

TomaGold Intercepts 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 Metres, including 39.03% ZnEq (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 Metres at Berrigan Mine and Identifies a Major Hydrothermal Footprint

Apollo Silver Announces Correction to Warrant Terms of $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Letter to Shareholder from Presdent and CEO

