Toronto Stock Exchange, Liberty Gold Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Liberty Gold Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Jon Gilligan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Gold Corp. ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold's commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

To learn more, visit: https://libertygold.ca/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Susie Bell
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295211

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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