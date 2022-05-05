GamingInvesting News

Spectra7 DreamWeVR™ Chipset Production Shipments Ramping; Program Duration Anticipated to Be Over Multiple Years

- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7 " or the " Company "), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, announced that it has entered production of a significant design win previously awarded by a major consumer game VR platform provider. Spectra7's advanced DreamWeVR™ chipset of 3 chips will be used in the tethered interconnect between the game platform and the virtual reality (VR) head mount display (HMD).

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

Spectra7 has worked with the customer to secure raw materials and production capacity aligned to the intended delivery schedule of the DreamWeVR™ chips. Production is expected to ramp and is aligned with the Company's previously announced growth objectives.

"We are extremely pleased that our DreamWeVR™ chipset was chosen by this global tier-one game platform maker for their second-generation VR headset," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim . "We have worked closely with them and their cable partners for several years to bring this win to fruition. Initial production shipments of our chipset have started and will continue to ramp throughout the duration of this program, which we anticipate will be over multiple years."

The VR game industry is currently in the early stages of adoption and deployment in a market that, according to Fortune Business Insights, 1 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from $7.9 billion in 2021 to $53.4 billion in 2028. While todays VR experiences are increasingly immersive, next generation systems promise to deliver significantly lighter weight, higher performance and dramatically higher bandwidth feeding next generation ultra-high-resolution multi-display systems.

Each of the chips used in this tethered interconnect feature Spectra7's SpectraLinear™ EQ architecture that builds on previous advanced patented analog equalization technology developed by the Company while incorporating a high linearity output driver that works in a highly collaborative way with device systems-on-a-chip ("SOC") and enables the highest total link performance.

Spectra7's DreamWeVR™ chips support 4K HDR at frame rates up to 120Hz and multi-camera tracking data being sent back to the platform. The Spectra7 chips are also ultra-low power and packaged in tiny chip scale packages, allowing them to be embedded in slim Type-C connectors.

1 Fortune Business Insights

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China . For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated revenue growth, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps / Jim Fanucchi
Darrow Associates
214-597-8200
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Bonnie Tomei
Chief Financial Officer
669-212-1089
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
John Mitchell
Public Relations
650-269-3043
pr@spectra7.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

NetEase Games Launches First Studio in the U.S.

NetEase Games is launching its first-ever first-party studio in the United States , with creative freedom and funding to create incredible new games!

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) announced today its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, based in Austin, Texas . Jackalope Games will be creating new and exciting PC and console games as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Provides Update on Its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company is aware that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC has determined that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

HUYA Inc. Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

Huya is aware that the Company has been identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . Huya understands such identification may result from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

Gunzilla Games Announce Off The Grid, a Next-Generation Battle Royale with Strong Focus on Narrative Progression

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis)

Gunzilla Games announced today OTG (Off The Grid), an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023.

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan . In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot ( Far Cry, Assassin's Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of OTG to life.

A Battle Royale like no other, in OTG, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone's gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

Commenting on OTG, Neill Blomkamp, CVO said, "With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game. With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

Further information on OTG will be announced in the coming months. To make sure you don't miss any updates, and for more information on Gunzilla and OTG, follow the studio ( www.twitter.com/gunzillagames ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/gunzillagames ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/gunzillagames ).

About Gunzilla:

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is a fresh, independent AAA developer working on its next-generation multiplayer shooter IP in three metropolitan locations: Frankfurt, Germany (HQ); Los Angeles , USA ; and Kyiv, Ukraine . The company is helmed by serial entrepreneur CEO, Vlad Korolev and CSO Alexander Zoll. Gunzilla is built on the desire to innovate and push the limits of the industry.

Gunzilla's formidable team of talent come from a variety of industry-leading studios and publishers, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), THQ, and more. Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer Neill Blomkamp joined Gunzilla as Chief Visionary Officer. In addition, the team features industry veterans like video game writer Olivier Henriot who helped shape the story of such notable games such as Assassin's Creed , The Division , Far Cry and many more, and Richard K. Morgan , the author of the Altered Carbon series, which has since been adapted into a popular Netflix show. Gunzilla's Chief Technology Officer Timur Davidenko led the development of CryEngine as Technical Director and worked on Far Cry , Warface, and Crysis . Art Director Jussi Keteli was involved in the iconic Gears of War series, Star Citizen and Hunt: Showdown .

GUNZILLA™ is a trademark of GUNZILLA LLC.
"PlayStation," "PS4" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Heaven Media Limited
Alex Verrey
gunzilla@heavenmedia.com
+44(0)7957 204 660

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516928/Gunzilla_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6InNyCE2Rc

Gunzilla Logo (PRNewsfoto/GUNZILLA LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gunzilla-games-announce-off-the-grid-a-next-generation-battle-royale-with-strong-focus-on-narrative-progression-301540205.html

SOURCE Gunzilla GmbH

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c3574.html

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive collection on Binance NFT Marketplace and officially releases their mobile game on May 09th, 2022

Ftribe Fighters is excited to announce an exclusive offering Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace and MOBA official release on May 09th .

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace on May 9th

Ftribe Fighters, a 3D MOBA game, belongs to a gaming ecosystem that emphasizes on building a convenient platform for users to play, earn, and exchange. Its ecosystem includes a traditional MOBA game, Marketplace, DeFi features, upcoming Idle game - Clash of Ftribe and Wallet. Binance NFT is a platform that enables users to participate in top-tier gaming projects by purchasing NFT assets, also known as an Initial Game Offering (IGO). Auctions, fixed price auctions, and mystery boxes are all options for launching assets. IGOs are only for gaming, and all drop contents will be in-game assets like early access passes, weapons, accessories, exclusive Binance cosmetics and skins, and more .

Integrating with Binance NFT is one of the major milestones on the company's path to success. Ftribe Fighters would like to introduce the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box in this launch, which will be available in quantities of 3,500 for $60 each. Each box will contain one of the other 12 NFTs at random. Players will have a 33.33% percent chance of acquiring a gun from this Box, which is also a utility item.

All Binance Box guns (Deadbolt DK, Stroke SM, Light Ray L, Scepter EVO) will have maximum damage, giving all players a significant advantage. Any other box, for example, will only give them a random damage between 17 and 25 for the Light Ray L gun when opened, whereas the Binance Box will always give them 25. Another advantage of receiving any gun is that it will be their pass to participate in the highly anticipated Clash of Ftribe - Idle Game, which will be released in May 2022.

12 NFT items inside Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box and special guns with maximum damage

Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box will open for 12 hours from 11:00 UTC - 23:00 UTC on May 9th . Users who pass the intermediate level KYC can purchase the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box.

Aside from the launch, players will have the opportunity to try our official release on the same day. This will allow them to take advantage right after purchasing the Box. Ftribe Fighters is ecstatic to finally deliver on what its communities have been waiting for, and it looks forward to expanding ecosystem very soon, with the release of Clash of Tribes - Idle Game in May.

About Ftribe Fighters

Developed by a team with many years of experience in blockchain, gaming, and IoT, Ftribe Fighters (F2 NFT) dreams of building an NFT gaming metaverse where players immerse themselves in an exciting MOBA game experience and earn juicy rewards. Our ecosystem comprises Ftribe Fighters, the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, NFT Marketplace, Defi platforms, Clash of Ftribe (Idle Game) and so on. Our strongest backers in the NFT Game industry are Dao Maker and Icetea Labs.

Our mission is to build a free, transparent, and decentralized world where players have the right to play the game their way freely. Our vision is to be one of the pioneers in building up Metaverse development in the near future.

Website: f2nft.games
Twitter: https://twitter.com/f2nft
Telegram: https://t.me/F2NFTOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ftribefighters
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GnDbCzfamf
Medium: https://ftribefighters.medium.com/

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftribe-fighters-launches-an-exclusive-collection-on-binance-nft-marketplace-and-officially-releases-their-mobile-game-on-may-09th-2022-301538588.html

SOURCE FTRIBE GAMES PTE. LTD.

1280673 B.C. LTD. FILES PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS AND ANTICIPATES LISTING ON THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

 1280673 B.C. Ltd. (" SAK1 " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its preliminary non-offering prospectus dated May 4, 2022 (the " Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ") and the Alberta Securities Commission (the " ASC " and together with the BCSC, the " Commissions ").

The Prospectus is filed in accordance with the provisions of the National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") issuable upon the exercise or deemed exercise of the issued and outstanding special warrants of the Company, in Canada . No securities are being sold pursuant to the Prospectus and no proceeds are being raised concurrent with the filing.

