TomTom and Uber strengthen ties to enhance on-demand travel experiences globally

TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) have renewed their partnership to integrate TomTom's maps, Maps APIs and live services across UBER's global platform.

The integration of TomTom's maps and Maps APIs enhances Uber's routing, fare calculations, and pick-up and drop-off accuracy, especially in complex environments such as airports, transit stations, and stadiums. This aims to reduce travel time and uncertainty, helping Uber deliver a more reliable, trusted experience for its drivers and riders while improving operational efficiency.

TomTom's mapping platform continuously integrates data from thousands of source providers and processes billions of data points to keep maps up to date. The partnership creates a powerful feedback loop: real-world information from Uber trips is automatically processed into TomTom's maps, further improving updates on roads, turn restrictions and closures. The result is a virtuous cycle that improves the user experience for both companies.

"Accurate mapping is key to delivering a fast and intuitive experience across our mobility and delivery platforms," said Amit Fulay, Vice President of Product, Uber. "We're excited to continue partnering with TomTom and leverage their industry-leading maps to improve our customers' experience around the world."

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Uber and provide our full suite of datasets and services, including highly accurate maps and Maps APIs, to enhance their location-enabled solutions," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "Through this partnership, we're able to deliver even better location data to improve mobility for all users of TomTom's products everywhere, positioning ourselves as a leader in location technology with fresher, more accurate data."

Uber and TomTom are building on their long-standing partnership and actively exploring new opportunities to introduce additional location-based tools, which will further expand the capabilities of the Uber platform and enhance the overall user experience.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

www.tomtom.com

About Uber:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

