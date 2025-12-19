TomaGold Receives $1,000,000 Cash Payment

TomaGold Receives $1,000,000 Cash Payment

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 16, July 11, July 18 and October 22, 2025, regarding the disposition of its wholly-owned Hazeur, Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West properties (the " Properties ") to Northern Superior Resources Inc. (" Northern Superior "), the Company has received a $1,000,000 final cash payment from IAMGOLD Corporation, which recently acquired Northern Superior.

David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold, commented: "We are pleased to receive these additional non-dilutive funds, which will enable us to further advance and scale our exploration activities across our Chibougamau projects in 2026."

TomaGold retains a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all mineral production from the Properties. IAMGOLD Corporation has the right to repurchase one half (1.0%) of the NSR at any time for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldLOT:CCTSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CC
The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold

Exploring and Developing High-Quality Gold Interests in Northern Quebec and Ontario

Exploring and Developing High-Quality Gold Interests in Northern Quebec and Ontario Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA/ Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF)... Keep Reading...
New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at LighthorseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces $30 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces $30 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA/ Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF)... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (the "Company") reported that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement by issuing a total of 20,000,000 CharityPremium flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.23 for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces it has amended its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement offering, upsizing it to up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Related News

Gold Investing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Palladium in 2026

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition