TomaGold Completes Initial Two-Year Option Commitments with Chibougamau Independent Mines and Amends Option Agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") announces that it has fulfilled all acquisition commitments for the first two years of its option agreement with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG,OTC:CMAUF) (" CIM ") to acquire a 100% interest in the Berrigan Mine, Berrigan South, Antoinette Lake, Élaine Lake and Gwillim properties.

"We are pleased to have achieved this milestone in acquiring these properties within the highly prospective Chibougamau mining camp, and we look forward to receiving the next batch of drilling results from the Berrigan Mine project," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold.

Further to the September 22 and November 20, 2025 press releases announcing the closing of the CIM option agreement, the Company is pleased to report that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

The Company also announces that it has entered into an amendment (the " Amending Agreement ") with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to the option agreement dated August 11, 2023, last amended on September 19, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire up to one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Gwillim group of claims. Under the terms of the Amending Agreement, the exploration expenditure requirement originally due on the second anniversary date has been extended to the third anniversary date.

Finally, further to its December 31, 2025 news release, the Company wishes to correct the number of stock options granted to 11.15 million from 9.75 million.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

