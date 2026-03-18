TomaGold Announces Results of its Annual Meeting

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held earlier today. Voting at the Meeting represented a total of 93,586,414 common shares of the Company, representing 31.60% of the 296,159,260 common shares, issued and outstanding.
David Grondin, Michel E. Labrousse, Jean-Sébastien Jacquetin and Caitlin Jeffs were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes for
(#)
|
Votes for
(%)
|
Votes against
(#)
|
Votes against
(%)
|
David Grondin
|
92,471,969
|
99.89%
|
104,600
|
0.11%
|
Michel E. Labrousse
|
90,618,071
|
97.88%
|
1,958,498
|
2.12%
|
Jean-Sébastien Jacquetin
|
90,618,071
|
97.88%
|
1,958,498
|
2.12%
|
Caitlin Jeffs
|
90,671,071
|
97.94%
|
1,905,498
|
2.06%
Furthermore, the shareholders approved the following resolutions :
- Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration; and
- The ratification of the Company's amended 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation of the plan, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated March 18, 2026.
The Company also confirms that the stock options granted on December 31, 2025, as previously announced, remain valid and continue to be subject to the same terms and conditions, including the exercise price of $0.065 per share and expiry period of five years.
About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Québec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Brosnan, Radar and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.
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David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com