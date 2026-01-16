TomaGold Announces Marketing Agreement and Exploration Update

TomaGold Announces Marketing Agreement and Exploration Update

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of TomaGold. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $62,000 payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in TomaGold.

"We believe the time is right for TomaGold to invest in increased market awareness, as the Company embarks on an active year of exploration in the Chibougamau mining camp. The initial drilling results from the Berrigan Mine, released on December 22, 2025 , mark the beginning of what we expect to be a transformative year for TomaGold," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold.

Exploration Update

The Company expects to receive, by month's end, the final results from its borehole electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey, as well as assay results from the final 5 drill holes completed at the Berrigan Mine project, which targeted lateral and depth extensions of the known polymetallic mineralized envelope.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Follow TomaGold:

WhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb79qG6LdQeiiErI1e27
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tomagold-corporation
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TomaGoldCorporation
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomagoldcorp
X: https://x.com/tomagoldcorp

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldLOT:CCTSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CC
The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold

Exploring and Developing High-Quality Gold Interests in Northern Quebec and Ontario

Exploring and Developing High-Quality Gold Interests in Northern Quebec and Ontario Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER January 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that further to the news release of October 22,2025, the Company wishes to confirm that it has received regulatory final approval for its Reviewable... Keep Reading...
Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Highlights: New Zone at Tamarack 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m – 400m to the east Cleary Zone 0.91 g/t Au over 150.9m – zone broadening at depth The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization Freegold Ventures Limited... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,455 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("Q4 2025") and 13,020 ounces of gold for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("FY 2025") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), a... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) today outlined the clear steps required to begin accessing high-grade silver mineralization at surface and advance into underground development at the Maria Norte Project, located in Peru's prolific Huachocolpa silver... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to provide a summary of key milestones achieved in 2025 and outlines the plan for 2026 as 1911 Gold advances towards a mine restart at its 100% owned True North Gold Project (which... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that Alan Linden has been appointed as the General Manager of the Corporation's Summit mine, located in New Mexico, United States. Alan Linden has over 35 years' experience as a Mining Engineer... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Additional Assay Results from Drilling at Trapper North, Confirming High-Grade Mineralization at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Securities Transactions

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Additional Assay Results from Drilling at Trapper North, Confirming High-Grade Mineralization at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Securities Transactions

Rare Earths Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

Iron Investing

Mining Giants BHP and Rio Tinto to Collaborate on Iron Ore

Nickel Investing

Ontario Accelerates C$5 Billion Crawford Nickel Project Under New One-Process Framework