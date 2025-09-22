TomaGold Announces Amendments to Mining Property Option Agreements

TomaGold Announces Amendments to Mining Property Option Agreements

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF; OTCPK: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into amendments (the " Amending Agreements ") with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" CIM ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex "), to the option agreements dated August 11, 2023, as amended, pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire up to one hundred percent (100%) interest in certain mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada.

Amending Agreement with CIM

The Amending Agreement signed with CIM provides that TomaGold may acquire a 100% interest in the Berrigan South (Au-Zn), Berrigan Mine (Au-Ag-Zn), Antoinette Lake (Zn-Au-Ag), Élaine Lake (Zn-Au-Ag) and Gwillim (Au-Cu) properties (the " CIM Properties ") in consideration of:

  • $2,700,000 in cash payments, of which $300,000 has been completed, and the balance to be paid as follows: (i) $50,000 upon receipt of the TSXV approval; (ii) $150,000 no later than December 31, 2025 (the " Second Anniversary "); (iii) $200,000 no later than three (3) years after the Effective Date (the " Third Anniversary "); (iv) $500,000 no later than four (4) years after the Effective Date (the " Fourth Anniversary "); (v) $750,000 no later than five (5) years after the Effective Date (the " Fifth Anniversary "); and (vi) $750,000 no later than six (6) years after the Effective Date (the " Sixth Anniversary ");
  • $1,850,000 in common shares (each a " Consideration Share ") of the Company at the VWAP on the applicable anniversary date, of which $450,000 has been completed by the issuance of 9,000,000 Consideration Shares, and the balance to be issued as follows: (i) $200,000 on the Second Anniversary; (ii) $200,000 on the Third Anniversary; (iii) $300,000 on the Fourth Anniversary; (iv) $350,000 on the Fifth Anniversary; and (v) $350,000 on the Sixth Anniversary; and
  • $5,600,000 in expenditures on the CIM Properties as follows: (i) $600,000 no later than the Second Anniversary; (ii) $800,000 no later than the Third Anniversary; (iii) $1,200,000 no later than the Fourth Anniversary; (iv) $1,500,000 no later than the Fifth Anniversary; and (v) $1,500,000 no later than the Sixth Anniversary.

Amending Agreement with Globex

The Amending Agreement signed with Globex provides that TomaGold may exercise its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gwillim group of claims (Au-Ag) (the " Globex Property ") in consideration of:

  • $140,000 in cash payments, of which $15,000 has been completed, and the balance to be paid as follows: (i) $15,000 upon receipt of the TSXV approval; (ii) $10,000 no later than the Second Anniversary; (iii) $25,500 no later than the Third Anniversary; (iv) $37,500 no later than the Fourth Anniversary; and (v) $37,500 no later than the Fifth Anniversary;
  • $131,250 in Consideration Shares, of which $31,250 has been completed by the issuance of 1,125,000 Consideration Shares, and the balance to be issued as follows: (i) $25,000 on the Second Anniversary; (ii) $25,000 on the Third Anniversary; (iii) $25,000 on the Fourth Anniversary; and (iv) $25,000 on the Fifth Anniversary; and
  • $1,500,000 in expenditures on the Globex Property as follows: (i) $150,000 no later than the Second Anniversary; (ii) $150,000 no later than the Third Anniversary; (iii) $200,000 no later than the Fourth Anniversary; (iv) $500,000 no later than the Fifth Anniversary; and (v) $500,000 no later than the Sixth Anniversary.

Closing of the CIM transaction remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and no further payment will be made until the approval has been issued. The Consideration Shares are subject to a resale restriction period of four months and one day.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT,OTC:TOGOF, OTCPK: TOGOF) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and base metal projects, with a primary focus on gold and copper in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's core assets are located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec, where it owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options to acquire 12 additional properties, including the Berrigan Mine, Radar, David, and Dufault projects. TomaGold also holds a 24.5% joint venture interest in the Baird gold property near the Red Lake Mining Camp in Ontario. In addition, the Company has lithium and rare earth element (REE) projects in the James Bay region, strategically positioned near significant recent discoveries.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the potential results of exploration and drilling activities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldLOT:CATSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CA
The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and Developing High-Quality Gold Interests in Northern Quebec and Ontario

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023 September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023 .

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Block Acquisition Term Extended

East Block Acquisition Term Extended

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that Chibougamau has extended the "Option to Purchase" accorded to TomaGold Corp. (LOT-TSXV) by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block of advanced copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in press releases dated August 14, 2023 and September 13 th 2023 .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has met all its initial commitments regarding the previously-announced acquisition of 20 mining properties (press releases dated August 14 and September 13 ), forming the major portion of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Quebec, Canada.

LOT_Chibougamau-Claims-Map-(Aug-2023)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer field exploration program, including drilling 14 diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres across multiple target areas on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig to the Tahami South area of its 100%-owned Tahami Project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The additional drill rig has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing 4,000 meters drill program following positive initial observations in the first holes at Tahami South.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA