Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

This major generative-AI technological breakthrough was originally announced by the Company in May. The functionality has now been launched live in the platform and is exclusively available for paying subscribers within the Pro plan, which is anticipated to drive users to upgrade from Free to Pro. For the remainder of 2023, the Company is aggressively rolling out exclusive AI powered features for paying Pro subscribers as it drives towards both growing its user base and growing revenue.

The AI material template tool is just one in a series exclusively for Toggle3D Pro Subscribers. PBR materials are important in 3D modeling as they make the materials on the model look more realistic by representing how the material would react to light in the real world.

This new template has 3 AI powered workflows:

  • Create PBR materials from a patch of texture: In this flow, the user may already have a 2D image of the texture that they want to turn into a 3D material. They upload it to Toggle3D, choose a finish option and Toggle3D creates the PBR maps for that texture that will turn it into a 3D material
  • Create PBR materials from a product photo: In this flow, the user may have a product photo from which they want to screenshot a small texture patch and make a 3D material from that patch. Toggle3D helps the user crop the texture from the product photo, expand the small crop into a full-sized texture patch and then generate the PBR maps that will make the material 3D
  • Create PBR Materials from a text prompt: This algorithm uses industry-leading transformative machine learning models to create materials from a text prompt. However, instead of just creating images from text prompts as seen in many other text-to-image applications, Toggle3D has taken it one step further to create PBR materials from these AI generated images. The user describes a text prompt that will be turned into a PBR material with one push of a button. These materials can be seamless and upscaled to 2k resolution

Watch a video demo showcasing this technology: https://vimeo.com/853092782/27a093b139

This news follows Toggle3D's recent development of a new AI photo segmentation algorithm for the Toggle3D web application, which is poised to redefine the boundaries of image analysis and 3D texturing and, unlocks a multitude of opportunities driving adopters. These new features build upon Toggle3D's continuous development by adding efficiency and speed to the 3D texturing creative workflow by using AI-powered tools to save time and money for individual users and entire design teams. This feature is another one of many in the suite of AI-powered tools being released in the platform in the coming months for Platform Pro users only. This supports Toggle3D's SaaS business model, as Platform Pro is a paid subscription available to users for $29/month. All the new AI features that are being developed for the platform are exclusively for Platform Pro (paid) users.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Anthony Pizzonia, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee.

Anthony has over 30 years of experience in operating, financing, and business development within the public markets and has a demonstrated ability to manage financial and operational challenges within dynamic and growing businesses.

Mr. Pizzonia currently serves as Senior Director of Finance for GS1, a global standards organization. Previously, Mr. Pizzonia held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility for over 24 years, at AlarmForce Industries, one of the largest residential security companies in North America. He ultimately served as Director and Chief Financial Officer from 1992 to 2016, and eventually President before the company was acquired by Bell Canada (BCE) in Sept 2017. Mr. Pizzonia was also CFO of ImaginAR, a publicly traded technology company that provides a self-publishing platform that integrates with a mobile app to instantly create augmented reality campaigns. Mr. Pizzonia is Chartered Public Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree from York University.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

  • Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge
  • Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing
  • Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ In First Month After IPO
  • Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/Toggle3D.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773523/Toggle3Dai-Launches-Exclusive-AI-Powered-Material-Creation-Template-as-a-Paid-For-Monthly-Subscription

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

