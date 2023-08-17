Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

  • Toggle3D is leveraging Sketchfab's 10mill+ developer ecosystem with a seamless login
  • Sketchfabs 3D models can now be textured in unlimited ways using Toggle3D's AI tools
  • Join Proactive Investor Livestream with CEO - TODAY at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce it has integrated with Sketchfab: the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D content where users publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D models, VR and AR content. Sketchfab currently has 10 million members, with over 5 million 3D models available to download. This integration offers Sketchfabs members access to Toggle's AI generated 3D model texturing tools giving members the ability for creating an infinite number of styles and 3D model designs

With this integration, when a Toggle3D.ai user signs into the platform, they will have a seamless connection that provides access to all of the 3D models within their Sketchfab account. The Company sees this as one of many integrations that will promote its value proposition due to its increased speed, efficiency, and easy 3D design workflow. Now with a single click, 10 million Sketchfab users are able to take their 3D models from Sketchfab and change the colours and textures on the Toggle3D platform, resulting in limitless additional 3D model variations, which the company believes adds tremendous value to the Sketchfab users.

To further enhance the 3D design and texturing workflow, Toggle3D.ai recently announced the launch of a new AI-powered material creation template enabling users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials to customize their 3D models. This new AI-powered functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality, enabling them to create PBR materials from either: a 2D image of the texture, a product photo, or a text prompt. This is a substatial competitive differentiator for Toggle3D in the world of 3D texturing, and Sketchfab users will be able to use this full functionality on their Sketchfab 3D models when they are logged into the Toggle3D.ai platform.

Watch a video demo showcasing this technology: click here

The Toggle3D integration with Sketchfab provides the following benefits:

  • Attracting new users to Toggle3D from Sketchfabs 10 mil ecosystem
  • Allows for a seamless connection between Sketchfab and Toggle3D. This means users will be able to connect their Sketchfab account to Toggle3D. They will be able to import their models into Toggle3D and make new variations by changing the materials, colors, finishes of their 3D models inside Toggle3D

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: " We're excited to announce this first of many integrations of Toggle3D.ai with Sketchfab as they are truly a leader in the world of 3D modeling. As Toggle3D.ai is just beginning its rapid growth stage, this integration underscores our commitment to a partnership focused on bringing in new users and creating value within the 3D ecosystem." He continued, "This strategic collaboration brings together the power of Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge AI texturing tools with Sketchfab's unparalleled 3D marketplace with millions of 3D models and members. With Sketchfab boasting a staggering 10 million members and an extensive library of millions of 3D models, this integration opens doors to the creation of unlimited 3D model variations, which I believe drives huge value for Toggle3D shareholders. Our plan is to continue to tap into large 3D model ecosystems and add value through cross collaboration and integrations…more to come!"

Investor Live Stream Information
TODAY! Join CEO Evan Gappelberg and Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina for a Toggle3D.ai investor livestream event!

Time: 10:00 a.m Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m Eastern Time
Title: Toggle3D.ai Livestream - Revealing New AI features and Exciting Updates
Link to join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIW6Q06b4ps

About Sketchfab
Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, they are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D. Additionally, their store lets buyers and sellers transact 3D models with confidence using our realtime viewer and model inspector. Sketchfab technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop and mobile. Learn more https://sketchfab.com/about

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

  • Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription
  • Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge
  • Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relationswebsite and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list -click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/Toggle3D.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774745/Toggle3Dai-Integrates-With-Sketchfab-Offering-New-Unlimited-AI-Generated-3D-Model-Texturing-Options-One-Click-Account-Access

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Platform Can Now Perform Photo Segmentation Dramatically Increasing the Productivity of Toggle3D

Join Toggle3D.ai Investor Livestream with AI Tech Demo on July 13 at 1pm ET / 10am ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 16, 2023 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a  Strategic Partnership with Grupo Senseta Inc. ("Senseta"), a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity and intelligent drone services company. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product  development focused on critical infrastructure and security applications for monitoring, surveillance and data collection of government facilities, critical infrastructure and pipelines, electrical grids and waterways.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 24th

European Q&A Session on August 25th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

