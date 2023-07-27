The Fed Increased Rates Again — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Passing 10,000 users marks another major milestone for Toggle3D.ai as the platform rapidly gains traction. We are now setting our sights on even faster and bigger growth for Toggle3D as we expand our platform's product offerings and bring on senior marketing team leaders." He continued, "We are experiencing exponential growth with hundreds of new users per day and compounding, setting the stage for significant revenue opportunities and many more milestones to be achieved in 2023 and beyond."

Watch a video of Toggle3D.ai's text to 3D material generative-AI technology for instant 3D texturing: click here

Toggle3D.ai is continuously optimizing the Company's strategic marketing plan for growth and exposure, currently resulting in approximately 450 new users per day and growing.

To achieve growth, Toggle3D.ai is executing the following:

  • Made the Toggle3D app available in more countries
  • Running paid ads in more countries
  • Optimizing marketing budget
  • Improved SEO strategy
  • Organic traffic: the growth as a Company has naturally led to more organic traffic and sign-ups
  • Obtaining valuable feedback and building what customers are saying they need, resulting in more product-led growth.

Earlier this week the Company announced the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue.

Toggle3D.ai's innovative SaaS solution primarily targets product designers and industrial designers, offering seamless integration with CAD files and the ability to convert CAD to Web 3D Mesh effortlessly. Leveraging breakthrough generative AI technology, Toggle3D.ai empowers users to generate 3D materials from text prompts, benefit from AI-powered image analysis and 3D texturing tools, and utilize its powerful CAD to POLY importer capable of converting manufacturing files over 1000mb, a significant improvement of over 10X in converting power. The Company remains dedicated to consistently releasing new features, ensuring a continuously enhanced user experience.

As Toggle3D.ai continues to revolutionize the industry by offering an efficient and user-friendly platform for converting, texturing, customizing, and sharing web-friendly 3D models, its growing user base showcases the platform's versatility and potential. The Company remains committed to delivering exceptional solutions and actively engaging with its users to drive ongoing innovation.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list -click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770558/Toggle3Dai-Experiences-Exponential-User-Growth-Surpassing-10000-Mark-Since-June-IPO-a-300-Surge

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.aiTGGL:CCCSE:TGGLEmerging Tech Investing
TGGL:CC
Toggle3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Toggle3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Platform Can Now Perform Photo Segmentation Dramatically Increasing the Productivity of Toggle3D

Join Toggle3D.ai Investor Livestream with AI Tech Demo on July 13 at 1pm ET / 10am ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai - the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai - the Generative AI CAD-3D Model SaaS Studio Begins Trading in the USA Under the Stock Symbol: TGGLF

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / Toggle3D.ai(the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTC Pink Sheets Open Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Q3 Sales Rapidly Rise As Company Pushes Towards Going Cash Flow Positive

Join Investor Livestream Tues Aug 1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), of 6,062,390 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,546,203

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its agreement with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN and CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE, with Avricore's pharmacy-based point-of-care testing (POCT) platform, HealthTab. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523).

The partnership's objective is to support patients and pharmacists in Canada in better managing diabetes by linking the daily blood glucose testing results and pattern history data collected via the CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN or CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE meter the patient uses to the patient's HealthTab account. The partnership also seeks to support utilization of each technology by opening discussions related to collaborative communications to ensure patients and pharmacists are able to take advantage of what these data insights offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest?

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding Elon Musk's satellite internet business Starlink, and for good reason. It's been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 3,600 satellites and boasts over a million subscribers.

The idea of an impending initial public offering (IPO) for Starlink has investors understandably excited — for several reasons.

First and foremost is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Twitter notwithstanding, the man has been involved in multiple high-profile and highly successful tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into  has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND), a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use their best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration (a " Potential Transaction "). The Company does not anticipate issuing any securities in connection with a Potential Transaction unless the FTFCTO (as defined below) has been lifted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. and Cleantech Power Corp. Enter Into Letter of Intent for Collaborative Energy Project Development

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTND) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, a leading provider of on-site hydrogen fueling stations, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (" PWWR ") to explore a collaborative energy project development. Both companies aim to leverage their respective expertise in the cleantech industry to advance the adoption of low carbon intensity clean hydrogen and renewable energy solutions. Under the terms of the LOI, both parties will use best commercial efforts to negotiate a definitive agreement within one hundred eighty (180) days, setting out the terms and conditions of the collaboration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Toggle3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Electric Royalties to Acquire Further Royalty Interest on Producing Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire Further Royalty Interest on Producing Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Base Metals Investing

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Energy Investing

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

Gold Investing

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Gold Investing

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Resource Investing

Placement Prospectus (Tranche 2 Shares and Options)

Resource Investing

Extensive Pegmatites Confirmed At Robinson Bore Lockier Range

×