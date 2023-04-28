Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TinOne ResourcesTSXV:TORCBattery Metals Investing
TORC:CA
The Conversation (0)
TinOne Resources

TinOne Resources


Keep reading...Show less
TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF the Vancouver-based company with tin, tintungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

https://tinone.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160111

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE EXPANDS ZONE OF LITHIUM MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS HIGHER GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 1.14% Li2O AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further rock sampling has confirmed and expanded the previously reported lithium discovery at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") and now holds tenure comprising a total of 159 square kilometres in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

(NewsDirect)

Beyond Minerals CEO Allan Frame joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details about the company that it says is Canada's only project generator with the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.

Frame talks more about those projects and how the company plans to work on them. Frame said that will include boots on the ground in May to start assessing key projects, which the company may work on alone or bring in a joint venture partner. He also talks about the company's structure and seasoned management team.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Thieves Steal $20 Million in Gold Heist, Chile to Nationalize Lithium Industry

Nickel Investing

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×