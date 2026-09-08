TinOne Appoints Rob Curtis as Chief Executive Officer and Director

TinOne Appoints Rob Curtis as Chief Executive Officer and Director

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC,OTC:TORCF) (OTC Pink: TORCF) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Curtis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Curtis succeeds Mr. Chris Donaldson, who will remain on the TinOne board and continue as Non-Executive Chair.

The appointment re-ignites operations at the Company's Great Pyramid Tin Project in Tasmania and complements the Aberfoyle Project, where TinOne has reported tin, tungsten and, most recently, lithium mineralization. The Board considers Mr. Curtis's extensive technical, corporate and capital markets experience to be well aligned with TinOne's next phase of exploration and project advancement.

Mr. Curtis brings more than 30 years of experience across exploration, business development and resources investment, gained with CRA/Rio Tinto, Oxiana, OZ Minerals and EMR Capital. His career spans the full project life cycle, from greenfield exploration and discovery through resource definition, development and operations. He has worked across Australia and emerging jurisdictions including Laos, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

As an early member of the Oxiana team, Mr. Curtis was involved in the acquisition of the Sepon Project when the company was valued at approximately $30 million. Sepon became a cornerstone asset in Oxiana's growth and ultimately contributed to the formation of OZ Minerals, which was acquired by BHP for approximately $9.6 billion.

His experience covers both technical and corporate roles, including the evaluation, development and value realisation of projects and investments such as Sandfire Resources, Golden Grove, Sepon, Wafi, Hidden Valley and Martabe. At EMR Capital, he assessed and funded resources projects globally on behalf of institutional investors.

Mr. Curtis holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Geology) with First Class Honours from the University of Ballarat and was a recipient of an Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Scholarship. He is also Non-Executive Chair of Corazon Mining Limited.

"Tin and Tungsten are critical metals and having a multi-project portfolio anchored by Great Pyramid, and the historic Aberfoyle Project in a tier-one jurisdiction is a rarity," said Chris Donaldson, Chair of TinOne. "The time is right for someone of Rob's caliber to step in and drive the projects and Company's vision forward. Rob brings the technical and capital markets experience needed for TinOne's next phase, and I look forward to supporting him and the team from the Board."

"TinOne has built a solid tin and tungsten portfolio in Tasmania, with strong results and upside at both Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle," said Rob Curtis, CEO. "My focus will be on disciplined execution, advancing drilling and resource growth, while ensuring the Company is well positioned to fund its next phase. I thank Chris and the Board for their confidence and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place."

The Board thanks Mr. Donaldson for his leadership in building TinOne's current project portfolio and welcomes his continued contribution as Non-Executive Chair.

In conjunction with the announcement, the Company issued a total of 1,950,000 incentive options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania. The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania, including Aberfoyle, Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio.

For Further Information

Rob Curtis, Chief Executive Officer
TinOne Resources Inc.
info@tinone.ca
www.tinone.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding management changes, the Company's strategic priorities, and the anticipated benefits of the appointment described herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313494

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TinOne ResourcesTORC:CCtsxv: torcindustrial metals investing
TORC:CC
The Conversation (0)
TinOne Resources

TinOne Resources

Exploring Tin Assets in Australia to Support a Sustainable Future

Exploring Tin Assets in Australia to Support a Sustainable Future Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Institutions Want Commodities Again, 3 Reasons Why

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, breaks down the commodities sector's performance in 2026, saying institutional investors are becoming increasingly interested in the industry as resource security concerns ramp up. "Commodities have definitely re-emerged as a... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead. "The fundamental story for industrial is very... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Kicks Off at Vista Montana!

CUAI - Copper Intelligence Extensive Drilling Program Continues to Validate Significant Copper System at Butembo, Eastern DRC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GORO

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Related News

copper investing

Drilling Kicks Off at Vista Montana!

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

copper investing

CUAI - Copper Intelligence Extensive Drilling Program Continues to Validate Significant Copper System at Butembo, Eastern DRC

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GORO

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

gold investing

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments