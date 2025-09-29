Tinka Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK,OTC:TKRFF) (OTCQB: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2025, and September 10, 2025, the Company has received approval from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation and the Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on October 1, 2025, under a new CUSIP: 887522803 and new ISIN: CA8875228030.

As of the date of this news release, the Company currently has 408,696,885 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 81,739,377 Shares issued. Following the closing of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was also announced by the Company on September 8, 2025, and on September 10, 2025, the Company is expected to have approximately 132,648,468 Shares issued and outstanding. Management believes the Consolidation will help improve marketability of the Company's Shares and attract new shareholders to the Company's register.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any other convertible securities will be adjusted on a 5:1 basis and their respective exercise prices will be increased on a 5:1 basis to reflect the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares. No action is required by beneficial shareholders of the Company to receive post-Consolidation Shares in connection with the Consolidation. Beneficial shareholders who hold their pre-Consolidation Shares through intermediaries (e.g., a broker, bank, trust company investment dealer or other financial institution) and who have questions regarding how their pre-Consolidation Shares will be processed in connection with the Consolidation should contact their intermediaries.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru, and is also exploring the nearby Silvia copper-gold project. Mineral Resources at Ayawilca include the Zinc Zone which has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 28.3 Mt grading 5.8% zinc, 16.4 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 91 g/t indium, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.2 Mt grading 4.2% zinc, 14.5 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 45 g/t indium. The Tin Zone at Ayawilca has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 0.72% tin and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 12.7 Mt grading 0.76% tin. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Consolidation and the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing and successful completion of the Consolidation and Offering; the expected benefits of the Consolidation; timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

