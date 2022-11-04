GamingInvesting News

Partnering with acclaimed stadium architects, MEIS, and pioneering metaverse builders, Spatial, the 90,000 spectator, 1KM stadium is designed to showcase Hublot's love for football, design, and community.

- Another first for the Official Timekeeper in the world of football, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot enters the metaverse with the unveiling of the 'Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium'. A hybrid sport, art, and digital events space, the stadium structure is inspired by the intricate design of the case body and digital face of Hublot's recently launched Big Bang e watch.

DEDICATED ROOM IN THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM FOR HUBLOT AMBASSADOR KYLIAN MBAPPE (PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)

Designed by legendary MEIS architects, the foremost designers of sports and entertainment venues credited with designing Crypto .com stadium, Everton FC and Roma Stadiums. The stadium also marks the largest venue built in the Spatial metaverse.

As part of its longstanding commitment to innovation, Hublot was an early adopter of crypto amongst luxury watch brands. In 2018, Hublot unveiled the limited edition Big Bang Meca-10 P2P that was only available to be purchased via Bitcoin payments, a watch pegged to the 10th anniversary of the currency.

Hublot partnered with Spatial, Web3 platform dedicated to helping creators and brands build visually stunning 3D spaces, for the brand's first foray into the metaverse. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney, Spatial is the Web3 home for luxury brands in the metaverse with over 4 million minutes spent on the platform every week. Visitors will be able to explore a 360-degree virtual stadium, inspired by Hublot's Big Bang e , accessible for free via mobile, desktop or Oculus headset.

The experience will be open to the general public via mobile and online on Spatial.io, allowing anyone to explore the 90,000-spectator football stadium, equipped with a kilometre-long concourse and media wall.

As part of the Hublot Loves Football campaign, dedicated exhibitions equipped for VR experience to access the stadium will pop up next to Hublot Boutiques in luxury shopping malls in Doha , Kuala Lumpur , Singapore , Indonesia , and Thailand across November.

Click here to enter the "Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium".

HUBLOT AMBASSADOR PELE IN THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM (PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)

THE HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL METAVERSE STADIUM SEEN FROM ABOVE WITH THE BIG BANG E FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM (PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test

  • Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000
  • 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, will launch a beta test named Frontier Test, which will take place for two weeks, from November 10th to November 23rd .

1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

Players can participate in this blockbuster Frontier Test by signing up on the official website. The test will be in English and available on Android and PC.

This Frontier Test will unveil the core contents of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, from acquiring cards to upgrading them. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA provides fast, dynamic gameplay while featuring in-depth strategy, elements that have been scarce in blockchain games.

Frontier Test will offer prize money to avid participants. A tournament will take place where the participants will have a chance to earn a total of $20,000 worth of rewards, offering a further incentive for more active game testing.

The Test will also be accompanied by ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA's second airdrop, which will feature limited-edition NFT cards of Gilraptor. This NFT card can be acquired in a variety of ways, from a traditional airdrop to various community events.

Z SPOT revealed that the Frontier Test is designed to seek and acquire valuable opinions from the participants to balance the gameplay and prepare for the grand launch.

  • About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

  • About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from TV Animations "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO" franchises as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store them on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is an officially-licensed project from TOMY Company, Ltd., developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in January of 2023, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan , China , and Korea.

  • About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a platform developer for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

[Copyright]

© TOMY /ZW, TX © TOMY /ZW, MBS © TOMY
© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Published by Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

[Related Links]

Sign up for Frontier Test: https://bit.ly/3g3wLgq

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Immutable Expands Enforceable Royalties to Ethereum To Protect $1.8b of Creator Royalties

Immutable plans to galvanize Web3's budding creator economy by making royalties enforceable on-chain for the first time and shielding more than $1.8 billion in creator royalties

ImmutableX the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum today announces plans to extend its enforceable royalties model across the web3 ecosystem, starting with Ethereum. The move represents the first step in establishing industry-wide standards around enforceable royalty payouts.

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 21, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Fresh Step Launches First Streaming Adoption Event to Help Cats in Need

Premium litter brand hosts Adopt a Stray livestream gaming event to drive cat adoptions during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Fresh Step ®, the premium innovation-driven litter brand focused on supporting the well-being of cats and their people, is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event aiming to unite more cats with a loving family. As part of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Fresh Step will enlist cat-loving gaming influencers to launch live game streams of the popular cat adventure game Stray. While playing, they will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

Gen.G and TGR Foundation Held Two Week-Long Camps for Youth To Get a Crash Course of Working in Gaming & Esports

Orange County Students Had the Opportunity to Learn Key Insights about Gaming and Esports from Leading Industry Veterans

- In an effort to expose students to gaming education and career pathways, global esports organization Gen.G and TGR Foundation hosted two after-school camps in Anaheim, CA at the TGR Learning Lab. The camps were designed for middle school and high school students to focus on career exploration within the gaming space and strengthen their understanding of the esports ecosystem.

Knights of Degen Acquires Blockchain Fantasy Sports Provider LeagueDAO

Knights of Degen the fastest growing sports gaming community in Web3, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the leader in blockchain based fantasy sports, LeagueDAO . The transaction accelerates the Knights of Degen competitive entertainment roadmap, enabling on-chain fantasy sports for its community of sports betting enthusiasts, while positioning LeagueDAO's ground-breaking product suite for mass adoption.

Knights of Degen Acquires Blockchain Fantasy Sports Provider LeagueDAO

By way of the deal, LeagueDAO's apps and fantasy leagues - including Mega League , Nomo League and Non Fungible Brackets - will continue to operate without interruption. The  LeagueDAO team will join Knights of Degen, including co-founders, Jake Craven , Tyler Ward , and Matt Hunter . Financial deal terms are not disclosed.

"We have always seen fantasy sports as a pillar of the KOD ecosystem, and to that end, we're thrilled to onboard the LeagueDAO products, team, and community", said Knights of Degen Co-Founder, Drew Austin .

Fantasy sports users experience material benefits by competing on-chain, such as ownership and control over their teams and picks, easy sign ups and stress fee collection, sustainable prize pools that use decentralized finance ("DeFi") to generate yield from entry fees, instant and verifiable payouts, and game models that let users earn money for acting as the commissioner aka host of different tournaments and leagues.

"The Knights of Degen community and ecosystem offers exactly the right engine to pursue our passion for building on-chain fantasy sports products. We are so excited about this next chapter for LeagueDAO," said LeagueDAO Co-Founder Jake Craven .

Launched in September of 2021, by way of its genesis NFT drop, Knights of Degen has positioned its brand, community, and applications as the Web3 destination for sports fans who always have action on the game. Focused on delivering best-in-class competitive entertainment, Knights enjoy a social gaming experience, with always-on contests and competitions such as the KFFL and Degen Bracket Challenge , while experiencing community ownership of a growing list of Web3 sports and entertainment properties, such as a Fan Controlled Football team , a variety of community-managed play-to-earn games and KOD Media Network .

Launched in August of 2021, LeagueDAO was formed by a community of Web3 founders, developers, athletes and fans that wanted to kickstart the development of fantasy sports in Wweb3. In under 12 months, LeagueDAO has developed a suite of decentralized fantasy sports applications. Each app leverages LeagueDAO's core web3 infrastructure that utilizes, nfts, defi and smart contracts to create a unique skill based game experience.

Knights of Degen intends to launch an erc-20 token in the coming months, by way of the Degen DAO, which will act as the currency for its game ecosystem, including LeagueDAO's fantasy products.

About Knights of Degen

Knights of Degen is a Web3 membership community for sports fans building a new way to experience sports fandom in the metaverse, with a passionate community of sports fans, bettors & entrepreneurs. Launching in September, 2021, with a collection of 8,888 NFTs , owning a Knight provides ongoing benefits including access to hang with professional athletes and experts in Discord and at IRL events, exclusive contests across sports and entertainment events for special prizes, and opportunities to participate across our KOD Media Network, Fan Controlled Football team and food and beer brands. More information at knightsofdegen.io .

