Phosphate Investing News
Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. . This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers ...

Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR).

This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers will continue to offer the Super Rainbow, Rainbow and International Rainbow grades and operate as an independent brand within the Timac Agro USA portfolio.

"Rainbow is iconic and tied to the land, as the hometown brand of the family farmer. This brand recognition is invaluable and the ability to maintain and continue its legacy is critical for our future endeavors," said Alex Goullier, Chief Executive Officer, Timac Agro USA. "Keeping the Rainbow brand consistent will allow our relationship with dealers and farmers to grow even more due to Rainbow's historical footprint in the Cotton Belt and the Southeast. Timac Agro USA has been largely successful in this geographical area as well, because of the work of our Agronomic Technical Consultants on the farm, partnering with growers and retailers at the local level, to help ensure productivity and success."

Rainbow is an important piece of Timac Agro USA's growth strategy. "Besides adding the Rainbow brands to our portfolio, this addition will allow us to manufacture some of our most innovative granular technologies, such as NutriRhize and, in the future, Sulfammo, here in the United States," said Goullier. "Rainbow will become the first Timac Agro granulation unit in the country, among 14 other NPK granulation manufacturing facilities we have around the world."

About Timac Agro USA:

Timac Agro USA has been constantly innovating to offer agronomic solutions that improve agricultural performance while respecting the environment. As a subsidiary of the Roullier Group, Timac Agro USA currently markets and distributes a portfolio of 60+ patented technologies for plant nutrition in 30 states. The company's US headquarter is located in Reading, PA. For more information, visit www.us.timacagro.com.

About the Roullier Group:

Set up in 1959 and active in Plant Nutrition, Animal Nutrition and the Food Industry, Groupe Roullier can rely on its industrial and technical expertise, its unique sales force, and its policy of sustained innovation to respond to its customers' specific requirements. Groupe Roullier, which now has 8,500 employees, has kept its financial independence, while supporting an ambitious development policy. Groupe Roullier now markets its solutions in 131 countries and has generated consolidated revenues of €2 billion. For more information, visit www.roullier.com

About Nutrien:

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. 


Media Contact: Email: communications@timacusa.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nutrien NTR:CA NTR Phosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR

Nutrien Announces Completion of Tender Offer and Debt Redemptions; Accelerates Repurchase of Shares

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the settlement of their previously announced redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the closing of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed on the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Pricing of Tender Offer

All amount are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) ("Nutrien"), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration, as shown in the table below, for their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes). Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) remain unchanged.

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Early Tender Results

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the Scotiabank Mining Virtual Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Scotiabank Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30 at 10:10 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in Aggregate Purchase Price of Debt

All amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) ("Nutrien"), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium"), and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company"), today announced the redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase (the "Offer") their respective debt securities listed in Table I below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes) for an aggregate purchase price of $300 million (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below)) (subject to increase, the "Tender Cap"), at purchase prices determined based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security specified in Table I below plus the applicable Fixed Spread and subject to the terms and conditions and in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Company's Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Keep reading... Show less
Ways to Invest in Phosphate

Ways to Invest in Phosphate

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses. For example, 90 percent of phosphate is primarily used in the agriculture sector.

Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News