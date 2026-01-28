TI to webcast capital management presentation

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its capital management review on Tuesday, February 24, at 10 a.m. Central time. 

During the webcast, Haviv Ilan, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Mike Beckman, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI's strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI's 2025 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management's expectations as the company prepares for the opportunity ahead.     

You can access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. 

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-to-webcast-capital-management-presentation-302672996.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

texas-instrumentstxnnasdaq-txn
TXN
The Conversation (0)
BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Redmoor - Continuation of High-Grade Tungsten and Identification of High-Grade Tin Zones

Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion

RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing

Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project

Related News

gold-investing

Gold Price Breaks Above US$5,300 as Fed Holds Rates Steady

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

tungsten-investing

Redmoor - Continuation of High-Grade Tungsten and Identification of High-Grade Tin Zones

gold-investing

Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing

gold-investing

Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project

gold-investing

Change of Company Name and ASX Code